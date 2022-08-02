CONWAY — The Ham Arena non-profit ice-skating facility on Hobbs Street in Conway Village is open for another season and making steps to return to normalcy after being slammed on the boards by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

"It's good; the past few years have been really tough, but everything's looking better," said rink manager Dave "Woody" Woodbury on Monday, the summer season's opening day.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.