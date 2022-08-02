Kennadi Kroski adjusts her skates as her fellow campers run through drills at the Back Bay Thunderbirds Hockey Camp on Monday, the opening day of the Ham Arena in Conway. Public skating, stick-and-puck, and others return to the rink now that the ice is back in after a summer break. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Young hockey players Brody James (left) and Wyatt Fitch (right) loop behind the net during a drill at the Back Bay Thunderbirds Hockey Camp, put on by Kingswood Regional High School's Athletic Director Aaron House and other members of the Kingswood hockey program, on the opening day of the Ham Arena in Conway. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Kennadi Kroski adjusts her skates as her fellow campers run through drills at the Back Bay Thunderbirds Hockey Camp on Monday, the opening day of the Ham Arena in Conway. Public skating, stick-and-puck, and others return to the rink now that the ice is back in after a summer break. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Young hockey players Brody James (left) and Wyatt Fitch (right) loop behind the net during a drill at the Back Bay Thunderbirds Hockey Camp, put on by Kingswood Regional High School's Athletic Director Aaron House and other members of the Kingswood hockey program, on the opening day of the Ham Arena in Conway. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
A young hockey player adjusts his gear on the bench as his fellow campers run through drills at the Back Bay Thunderbirds Hockey Camp on Monday at the Ham Arena in Conway. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Ham Arena non-profit ice-skating facility on Hobbs Street in Conway Village is open for another season and making steps to return to normalcy after being slammed on the boards by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
"It's good; the past few years have been really tough, but everything's looking better," said rink manager Dave "Woody" Woodbury on Monday, the summer season's opening day.
"A lot of people shied away from the leagues and (other events) the past few years, but I have been getting a lot of calls about, 'I want to spot on the team,'" he said.
"Teams are getting pretty full, so hopefully the adult leagues will be back in full swing, as well as the tournaments we do," Woodbury said.
Starting this week, there are plenty of upcoming opportunities to skate. Public skating, runs 3:30-5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and noon-1:30 p.m. on the weekends. "Stick and puck" (pickup hockey) runs 3:30-5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 1:40-3:10 p.m. on the weekends; and a co-ed hockey league is on Thursday nights.
Additionally, a few of the camps kicked off this week. Hourlong 3-on-3 hockey camps — split into groups for ages 5-7, 8-10, 11-13 and 14-18 — take place on weeknight evenings. Woodbury said there are still some open spots for these camps, and anyone interested can check the "Programs/Camps" page at hamarena.com.
The Back Bay Thunderbird Hockey Camp started Monday morning and runs through Friday. Head coach of the program is Kingswood Regional High School's athletic director, Aaron House, who said Monday the camp is appropriate for kids age 5-14 of all skill level.
House said although there were some "growing pains" adjusting to being back on the ice for some kids, everyone was having a great time.
Meanwhile, the Kennett Hockey Summer Camp, run by the high school coaching staff, is from Aug. 12-14; "Scoring Concepts" summer skills sessions with Andrew Trimble is happening Aug. 2, 9 and 16, from 7:30-8:45 p.m.; and Conway Rec Pond Hockey begins Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. and runs through Oct. 8.
Tournaments also start up in August, with the co-ed Beat the Heat Tournament, which includes teams from all over New England, running Aug. 26-28.
Fall tournaments include the Ham Arena Fall Classic, an adult open division tournament from Sept. 30-Oct. 2, and the all women's Red Hat Jamboree from Oct. 14-16.
Women's and men's hockey league start up in September, as well as the Mount Washington Valley Skating Club. The Mount Washington Valley Curling Club returns at the end of September, and youth hockey gets going in October.
While Woodbury said the return to normal tournaments is a big highlight, he also pointed out some unique events in the works for later in the year. On Oct. 8, a professional performing arts company, Ice Dance International, which features Olympic and national champions, will perform shows at the Ham. The rink is hoping to host a sled-skating/hockey camp of some sort in conjunction with Mount Washington Valley Adaptive Sports.
But if all you want to do is get out of the summer swelter for a few hours,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.