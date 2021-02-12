CONWAY — With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Mount Washington Valley is the perfect place for lovebirds to unwind and enjoy a romantic getaway in one of America’s most beautiful destinations.
This year, of course, Valentine’s Day (coming up on Sunday) will be a little different. On the one hand, couples will want to snuggle close with each other, but on the other hand hope to stay distant from those they don’t know.
The valley offers plenty of places to get chummy far from the madding crowds this year.
• Go backcountry: Backcountry skiing, riding and touring has become the new rage among advanced skiers and riders in the valley. Thanks to the Granite Backcountry Alliance and other stewards of the forest, trails and chutes are well-maintained and monitored. It’s a great way for advanced skiers to find unskied terrain to enjoy for a rush together and a kiss at the end.
• Snug on a sled: With recent snowfall, snowmobile trails offer the perfect way to get out and enjoy amazing views. Northern Extremes Snowmobiling in Bartlett and Northeast Snowmobile & ATV Rentals in Gorham or Fryeburg, Maine, offer sled and gear rentals and sales, and can give advice on trail conditions.
• Pampering for two: Treat yourself and the one you love with a couple’s massage. Check with your lodging property for in-room couples massages where the therapists offer massages in the privacy of your room. Many of Mount Washington Valley’s inns, B&Bs and resort hotels offer couples massage packages with all the necessary COVID protocols in place. There are also excellent day spas in the valley that have worked hard to develop safety protocols to make all massages safe, private and romantic.
• Dinner by candlelight: Enjoy a night out with your special someone at one of over 70 restaurants in the Mount Washington Valley. With options ranging from fine cuisine in historic manors to independently owned, Valley Original restaurants and pubs, the valley has something for every taste.
For a more secluded option, order a takeout dinner from many of the fabulous restaurants offering to-go dinners and enjoy it fireside or by candlelight in your room or vacation rental — the perfect romantic Valentine’s date night!
• Light your fires: Nothing like warming up after a day of skiing at your own private fireplace at a romantic inn or B&B. Consider the Notchland Inn, where every guest room offers up a private fireplace, or warm up in the living room or lobbies of places like like Darby Field Inn, The Wentworth, Stonehurst Manor or Attitash Grand Summit Hotel.
• Snowshoe strolls: When you visit Mount Washington Valley, be sure to throw the snowshoes in the back of the car. (You can also purchase them at many of the ski or sporting goods shops in Mount Washington Valley or rent them at most XC centers.) There are plenty of secluded snowshoe trails, starting with the six cross-country center in the valley.
• You'll have fun exploring the trails together on fatbikes. Rentals are available at Great Glen Trails and Stan and Dan’s Ski Shop in North Conway, and fatbiking trails are found throughout the valley. You’ll find plenty of space to spread out on the local fatbiking trails throughout the valley.
Below is a selection of special accommodations packages for romance-minded travelers to check out:
• At the Christmas Farm Inn in Jackson, the "Romance Package" includes a relaxing two-night stay, full country breakfast for two each morning, two spa treatments (valued up to $100 each), and a bottle of champagne waiting in your room when you arrive. You'll also enjoy 10 percent off any (additional) one-hour spa treatments and 25 percent off spa retail items. Book a Carriage House suite with a king-sized bed, sitting room with fireplace and wet bar, two-person Jacuzzi bath and private balcony starts with Low Season rates mid-week and weekend from $518 and High Season rates from $678. The same package is available for their inn rooms, with Low Season midweek and weekend rates from $378 and High Season from $518 (subject to availability).
• White Mountain Hotel: Guests can book the “Fall in Love in The Mountains” package for a romantic two-night getaway. Included the package is Pierre Jouet champagne, chocolate-covered strawberries and house-made truffles, delivered upon arrival. Guests can start their day with breakfast in bed followed by a couple’s massage. Candlelit dinner at the award-winning Ledges Restaurant is also included in the package.
• Snowvillage Inn: Included in the “Valentine’s Day” package is a bottle of wine and cheese in the room upon arrival, a “bubbles and truffles” pairing, a Tuckerman Brewing Tour and Tasting, a Tamworth Distilling Tour and tasting, a full country breakfast each morning at a private table, breakfast gratuities and dinner gratuities. Guests also will have unlimited use of the snowshoe trails and snowshoe rental for two is also included in the package. The package starts at $499 per person.
For more, go to mtwashingtonvalley.org or call the chamber at (603) 356-5701.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.