CONWAY — While Gov. Chris Sununu believes he has rolled out a path for a successful and safe return to classrooms this fall with the plan he unveiled Tuesday, the state teache’s union is not happy with his 56-page “Back-To-School" guidance.
NEA-New Hampshire officials believe more needs to be done to ensure the safety of students and staff, especially with regards to mask-wearing in school.
“The governor stressed the flexibility and local control nature of his guidelines," NEA-NH Communications Director George Strout said in a statement issued Wednesday.
But Sununu, Strout said, "stated that while PPE (personal protective equipment, i.e., face masks) and social distancing were important, if it isn’t practical to implement, a school district could make it all optional.
“New Hampshire’s impressive results in containing the spread of COVD-19 were not achieved because the governor placed flexible restrictions on the state," Strout continued. "He didn’t ask businesses to stay closed if it were practical. He put safety first and the results speak for themselves.
Megan Tuttle, NEA-NH president, said, "Somehow, when it comes to schoolchildren and educators, the governor believes the virus will act so differently that students and staff don’t need to wear masks, and social distance rules apply only if practical."
She added: “We had hoped for a set of minimum safety standards for all schools to achieve before they were safe to reopen. Instead, we received 56 pages of ‘shoulds,’ not ‘shalls.’”
NEA-NH also put out a statement Tuesday evening following Sununu’s announcement.
“We believe the governor’s recommendation falls short in keeping kids and staff safe. These guidelines are designed to be practical and flexible — they are not designed to promote uniform student safety,” the release stated.
“In the middle of a pandemic, the governor has put the priority on flexibility leaving thousands of students and staff to fend for themselves at the local level.”
Superintendent Kevin Richard has been working with 50 community members on the local SAU 9 Re-Entry Committee since June. He believes the committee will have a more definitive plan than the state.
“I think our plan is more prescriptive,” he said by phone Wednesday. “We’ll be a little more clearer on whether it’s invitation or expectation. People can’t live with ambiguity.”
Richard has set an aggressive timeline for the group, hoping to present a plan to the community by the first week in August.
First day of classes in SAU 9, which covers seven schools from Conway, Bartlett and Jackson, is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 31. Teachers are set to return Aug. 26
Meanwhile, Sununu has had a re-entry task force working to establish guidelines for a return to school since early spring. However, he is allowing local school districts to chart their own pathways to a reopening.
“We all share a goal in getting our kids back to school safely and believe this guidance allows schools to open, but we know each school district will have a different path forward,” said Sununu on Tuesday. “Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, this is a guide that values local control and helps each school district make the best decision for their students and teachers.”
Highlights of the plan include:
• Daily screening process for staff, students and visitors for symptoms of COVID-19 or risk factors for exposure prior to entering schools.
• Recommendation for classroom arrangement to minimize close contact between students.
• Masks, while not mandated for students when seated in the classroom, are recommended when physical distancing cannot be maintained. Ultimate determination of their use will be a local decision.
• Educators and staff working with students are encouraged to wear a cloth face covering when physical distancing is difficult to maintain.
• Masks mandated for all outside visitors to schools.
While the national Centers for Disease Control recommends 6 feet of social distancing for people, the state’s reopening guidelines admit that may not be possible in every school setting.
“Classrooms should be arranged to minimize close contact (i.e., maximize physical distance) between students. Chairs/desks should be re-arranged to avoid students sitting in groups. Individual chairs/desks should be arranged so that, where possible, students are spaced at least three feet apart with a goal of attempting to get chairs/desks 6 feet apart — 6 feet apart is preferred but may not be achievable given classroom size and layout," the guidelines state.
"All desks should face the same direction (e.g., toward the front of the class). A recent study and analysis in the journal The Lancet found that physical distancing of at least 1 meter (6 feet) was effective and ‘associated with a large reduction in infection,’ although the authors acknowledged that greater distances could be more effective.”
Tuttle and her colleagues were not happy with the ambiguity of the recommendation.
“Three to 6 feet of social distancing is recommended by the guidelines,” Tuttle said Tuesday. “But the governor goes on to say that if it’s not practical, he’ll leave it up to each school to deal with. The result is that kids in some school districts get proper distancing, but others are put at risk. That is not acceptable.”
NEA-NH is asking that, in order “to build confidence that our schools are safe for the return of in-person instruction, all districts will need to acquire and distribute personal protective equipment and enact regular deep-cleaning procedures that meet the original CDC standards.”
In the state guidelines it is recommended that the students remain in one classroom for as long as possible and to have teachers rotate into the classrooms rather than having students move from room to room.
“This will be most feasible for elementary school-aged students,” the guidelines state.
“In middle school or high school settings where students move between classes for different subjects, consider grouping students by track when possible and consider alternative scheduling to limit student movement between classes, and/or move teachers between classrooms instead of students,” state the guidelines.
“When students need to move between classes, have staff/teachers monitor the hallways to encourage students to maintain physical distancing. Consider developing hallway movement processes and markings to allow streamlined flow/movement of students and minimize congregation in hallways (e.g., consider have one-way hallways if possible, or split hallways for unidirectional flow).”
The guidelines add: “Staff should try to maintain at least 6 feet of physical distancing from other staff in their work environment. This should include avoiding staff congregation in work environments, breakrooms, staff rooms and bathrooms. In-person group meetings should be limited — conduct staff meetings remotely (e.g., via web-based conferences/meetings) whenever possible. Staff should also attempt to stay at least 6 feet from students during educational/instruction time in classrooms as much as possible.”
To see the entire state plan, go to tinyurl.com/yb649t2j.
