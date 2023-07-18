Makeup artist Maddie Chamberland prepares country music singer Jenny Grace for a music video shoot at Sea Dog in North Conway during a shoot last Saturday. This is a screen shot from a preview video shot by Studios 15. (DAYMOND STEER SCREENSHOT)
Nashville-based country singer Jenny Grace filmed a music video for her song "Dreaming" in several locations last week. Here she is at Chocorua Lake with the owners of multimedia production company Studios 15, Alexander Thompson (left) and Imari Bratcher. (COURTESY STUDIOS 15)
Country singer Jenny Grace poses for a video shoot for her song "Dreaming" with model Antonio Decilla of North Conway at the Public House on Page Hill on Saturday. (PHOTO COURTESY STUDIOS 15)
CONWAY — A Nashville, Tenn.,-based singer, Jenny Grace, was in North Conway and Tamworth last week to shoot a video for her new release, “Dreaming.” Last year, her song, “Ghost” was broadcast on The Country Network (TCN) and has been nominated for various awards.
Grace, 28, grew up in Milford, Conn., told the Sun last Friday at an interview at Home2 Suites that she is familiar with the Mount Washington Valley, and that’s why it was a chosen as a location for the music video.
