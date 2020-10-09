CONCORD — Someone is sending out unofficial absentee ballot applications to New Hampshire voters, and the state Attorney General’s Office is concerned enough about it to send out an alert.
The office of Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald Thursday announced it has been notified that some New Hampshire residents have received unidentified mailers containing an absentee ballot application form with an apparently handwritten note on a piece of note paper on top of the form.
The message on the note states, “You are needed please fill this out and mail it in.” The mailer also contains a return envelope with the recipient’s town or city clerk in the address block.
According to MacDonald: “State law requires that a mailing such as this contain the identity of the entity mailing and distributing the form. No such identification accompanies the attached mailer.”
The Attorney General’s Office has received inquiries from election officials and voters regarding this mailer. Voters should be aware that these unidentified mailers have not been sent by New Hampshire town or city clerks. These unidentified mailers have not been sent by any state agency.
The Sun on Friday morning surveyed election officials in Carroll County as to whether they had seen or heard complaints about such activity in their town.
“I have not received one of those, but we have had calls from voters who say they we have called them and left a message to contact us about their ballot,” said Ossipee Town Clerk Kellie Skeehan.
She said if people get such a call, “they should call us to verify and take the number; then we can forward that to the AG’s Office.”
Meanwhile, in Conway, Town Clerk Louise Inkell said she has not received any reports of this in Conway.
Asked what the motive for the mailer’s sender might have, Conway Moderator Deborah Fauver responded: “Some people/entities are probably just trying to get out the vote all across the country, and they don’t realize that each state absentee process has its own very specific rules.”
She added: “Some people are probably trying to be disruptive.”
Fauver said in the case that the AG cites, it appears that the form that’s being sent out by the anonymous mailer is the official form.
“There have been other entities that have sent voters ‘ballot request’ forms that are not the state form,” said Fauver. “Voters lose time filling that out, mailing it to the clerk, then the clerk has to mail the voter the correct form.”
Wolfeoboro Town Clerk Pat Waterman, in a statement published by the COVID-19 update for friends of Wolfeboro Facebook page, said Wolfeboro residents have received the anonymous mailers.
“I understand there has been a mass mailing of absentee ballot request forms being sent to Wolfeboro voters with my return address on the envelope!” said Waterman.
“I just want you to know that these are not coming from me, and let it be known that those of you who are registered voters and want to vote by absentee, you can download the request forms off of the Town of Wolfeboro website or obtain one from my office.”
The Sun Friday also spoke to Nicholas Chong Yen of the Attorney General’s election law unit. Chong Yen said it’s premature to say in which towns and cities the mailer has been found. He did say there was at least one case in Goffstown and other communities have been affected.
Chong Yen said his office first learned of the mailers Thursday afternoon. He said his office received a handful of calls to the election hotline about the issue.
“I can’t comment on the scope of the communities impacted just because at this stage the review of the matter and the follow up is still ongoing,” said Chong Yen.
Chong Yen said the Attorney General’s Office’s focus is trying to tell the public about the mailer and to provide information on how to vote absentee correctly. “We are continuing to review the matter to identify the next investigative steps and what exactly we can do to identify what enforcement actions if any is required,” said Chong Yen adding that sending a mailer without identification can be punished with a civil penalty up to $1,000.
The Attorney General’s Office would do a “thorough analysis” before seeking such a penalty. He said when mailing your local town clerk, make sure that the return address on the envelope is accurate. Otherwise, your letter might end up in the wrong hands.
Voters receiving this unidentified mailer who have already requested and/or submitted an absentee ballot need not complete another absentee ballot application form. Voters can check the status of their absentee ballot at app.sos.nh.gov/public/absenteeballot.aspx
Voters can find the contact information for their local town or city clerk at app.sos.nh.gov/Public/Reports.aspx
Information about absentee ballots can be found at sos.nh.gov/elections/voters/absentee-ballots/.
Voters are reminded that the Attorney General’s Office and Secretary of State’s Office are the official resources available to all New Hampshire voters and election officials for guidance and assistance regarding election related issues or concerns ahead of the General Election on Nov. 3.
Voters with questions or concerns are urged to call the Attorney General’s Election hotline at (866) 868-3703 (1-866-VOTER03). In the event a caller goes to voicemail, they should leave a message. Attorneys in the office will address each message received. Inquiries and complaints may also be submitted via email at electionlaw@doj.nh.gov.
