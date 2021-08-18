CONCORD — The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, has issued a Flash Flood Watch for much of New Hampshire from Thursday morning through Thursday night due to the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.
Fred made landfall on the Florida Panhandle on Monday with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Several tornadoes were reported in parts of Georgia and the Carolinas on Tuesday.
Fred is expected to bring rain to parts of Belknap, Merrimack, Carroll, Cheshire, Grafton, Sullivan, Hillsborough, Strafford and Rockingham counties. This event could result in heavy localized rainfall of amounts of 2-3 inches in some areas of the state.
Flash flooding is flooding that begins within six hours but often within three hours of heavy rain. Flash floods are the most dangerous kind of floods because they occur so quickly and their potential impact is largely unknown.
A Flash Flood Watch means flash flooding is possible and everyone in the watch area should be prepared.
A Flash Flood Warning means flash flooding is imminent or already occurring and everyone in the warning area should take action and seek higher ground immediately.
Residents and visitors should be prepared before flooding occurs and can learn more at readynh.gov/disasters/floods.
“Check your local weather forecasts and know what to do if flooding does occur,” said state Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Jennifer Harper.
“Avoid walking through flooded areas and never drive through flooded roadways. Remember the saying, ‘Turn around, don’t drown’ as most flood deaths happen in vehicles.”
Campers staying at sites along rivers and streams, and campgrounds in low-lying parts across the watch area are strongly encouraged to know what to do if evacuation is needed. In the event a Flash Flood Warning is issued, campers should have a way to be aware of changing conditions and be prepared to evacuate to higher ground immediately.
Floods are one of the most common hazards in the U.S. and impact New Hampshire annually.
Harper offered these safety tips:
• If flooding occurs, get to higher ground immediately.
• Listen to a NOAA Weather Radio for critical updates from the National Weather Service.
• Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and 1 foot of water can sweep your vehicle away. Use a stick to check the firmness of the ground in front of you.
• If you must evacuate, secure your home, including disconnecting electrical appliances.
• If floodwaters rise around your car but the water is not moving, abandon the car and move to higher ground. Do not leave the car and enter moving water. Just 6 inches of water can reach the bottom of most passenger cars causing loss of control and possible stalling.
• Avoid floodwaters as they may be contaminated by oil, gasoline, or raw sewage. Water may also be electrically charged from underground or downed power lines.
