RANDOLPH — What began two weeks ago as a Northern New Hampshire effort to help Ukrainians quickly spread to the surrounding region.
On Thursday, April 7, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office took 74 slightly used and several new but expired ballistic vests that were collected from all parts of Coos County, as well as Grafton and Sullivan counties to a N.H. State Police warehouse in Concord to be picked up by the California National Guard for delivery to Ukraine.
The vests will be used by first responders and military personnel at or near the front lines in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, said John Scarinza, a retired commander of Troop F in Twin Mountain, who started the vest collection effort in Coos County.
Sixteen tactical vests in good condition also were donated by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and additional vests from the Claremont Police department were delivered to Concord by their respective departments.
“That makes the total number of vests that were collected and delivered at over 100,” Scarinza said.
Eight tactical ballistic helmets were also donated for shipment to Ukraine.
“I am also aware of other police departments throughout the state that were collecting vests and contributing to this effort,” he said.
“Everyone who participated should be proud of working together to make this happen. I would like to personally thank each and every active and retired law enforcement officer who worked on this mission," he said.
In Tamworth, N.H. State Police Troop E Cmdr. Joseph Shackford said the local troop is also part of the statewide effort to collect expired vests, and said he would be talking about it to police from departments in Carroll County at a police chiefs meeting today.
“We’ve been working with the Army National Guard. It’s a great project. I’m glad we’re doing it,” Shackford said.
“We’ve been working with other agencies to get them, and we have several hundred vests, which are being stockpiled in Concord to be sent to Ukraine," he said.
Shackford said the collection started with the California Army National Guard, which sent out emails to National Guard units around the country looking to collect 75,000 sets of equipment with level 3+ or Level 4 body armor. From there, word spread to law enforcement, and N.H. State Police have also been working with N.H. National Guard on the project.
Carroll County Sheriff Dominic Richardi said he was aware of an email that was sent out to police asking for donations of vests but the sheriff’s department had no vests to donate, he said.
Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei said Tuesday he had not heard of the drive to collect vests for Ukraine but would be interested in donated expired vests and planned to look into how the department could donate some.
“I think its a worthwhile cause, and we do have vests that are out of service that we could donate,” Mattei said.
Mattei explained that for police officers who wear them full-time, vests have a serviceable period of five years before the materials start to degrade.
The Conway PD takes three or four vests out of service each year, replacing them with new vests. The old vests are used for training, for temporary vests for new officers or occasionally donated to smaller departments if they are not destroyed.
Scarinza said that in the Sullivan County area, "I would also like to thank my brother, general manager Jeff Scarinza and Key Chevrolet-Buick-GMC of Newport, which paid to have public service announcements on the radio to get the word out in that region of the state.
“As I and many others wrap up this drive to collect ballistic vests for Ukraine, the world has seen coverage of the atrocities that have occurred in Bucha, with the killing of unarmed civilians, and just last night the rocket attack at the Kramatorsk train station that killed at least 52 civilians, many women and children who were only trying to flee the war," Scarinza said.
“If only one life is saved or one serious bodily injury of a first responder avoided because they were wearing a repurposed ballistic vest from New Hampshire, the effort will certainly have been worth it,” Scarinza concluded. “We can only hope.”
Conway Daily Sun reporter Terry Leavitt contributed to this article.
