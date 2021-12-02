CONCORD — With the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations occurring since the start of the pandemic, now at 403, top state Health and Human Services staff held their regular call with public health-care providers Thursday to focus on the new Omicron variant and concern for transmission.
They predicted international travel will be disrupted by Omicron, which was found in California on Wednesday and Minnesota on Thursday, and together with the Delta variant, there is likely a new incentive to get more people vaccinated as those who are unvaccinated are more likely to have more adverse outcomes.
The officials, including State Epidemiologist Dr. Ben Chan, said there are a number of genetic sequencing abilities the state has to test for Omicron but no cases have been found in the Granite State yet, though cases have now been identified very recently in Minnesota and California. It was first discovered in South Africa and has been found in about two dozen countries.
As increases in vaccination rates continue, it is more likely to have a higher percent of breakthrough cases, health-care workers were also told.
“The primary way we have to prevent this is vaccination,” Chan said. “Currently, vaccines are available and recommended for anyone 5 and older and anyone 18 and older is recommended to get a booster shot.”
“It remains important for everyone to follow recommendations, mitigation measures to control COVID-19. People who are sick or having symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home, out of school …. and get tested if exposed,” Chan added.
“We continue to recommend when in indoor environments they wear masks and … avoid higher-risk situations,” and rather, have gatherings outdoors.
The Centers for Disease Control also issued a new advisory Wednesday in the wake of Omicron recommending a layered prevention strategy.
“These strategies include vaccination, masking, improving ventilation, distancing, hand-washing, and testing to slow SARS-CoV-2 transmission,” the advisory said.
The CDC recommended:
• Everyone ages 2 years or older wear masks in public indoor places in areas of substantial or high transmission, which includes New Hampshire.
• Unvaccinated people should wear masks regardless of community transmission level.
• Masks are required in indoor areas of public transportation conveyances and U.S. transportation hubs independent of vaccination status.
• Persons who have a close contact with someone who has COVID-19, should get tested 5-7 days after exposure (even if they are asymptomatic) and wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until their test result is negative.
• Persons who develop symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested and stay home until their test result is negative; persons who have a positive test result should isolate at home for 10 days.
• Vaccination remains vital to COVID-19 pandemic control. The COVID-19 vaccines approved or authorized in the United States are highly effective at preventing severe disease and death from the Delta variant, which is currently the dominant variant circulating in the U.S.
• CDC recommends that everyone ages 5 and older should be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible. In addition, CDC recommends all persons age 18 years and older receive a booster dose at the recommended interval.
• CDC will provide updates as soon as more information is available about vaccine effectiveness against the Omicron variant.
Reformulating vaccines to meet the variants is a few months off, likely 90 days, but currently under aggressive study, state officials said.
Chan showed a national graph with the number of new infections in the U.S. fluctuating but averaging 85,000 new cases per day. He said that is expected to grow during the winter with more indoor transmission and with a new variant possibly emerging.
“It is really too early to give concrete information,” on Omicron, he said in terms of its transmissibility and lethality.
In New Hampshire right now, the situation is among the worst it has been since the outset of the pandemic, Chan said.
The state averages 900 to 1,000 new cases a day, which is one of the highest levels seen since March 2020 when the first case was discovered.
Similarly, test positivity rates have continued to climb and the seven-day average is now over 12 percent in New Hampshire, translating into increasing community transmission levels, he said.
Geographically, the state transmissibility rate on average is considered high and is increasing in all counties, Chan said.
“This has translated into an increasing burden on our hospital system,” Chan said showing a graph of bed occupancies for COVID-19 heading upward with about 403 people statewide hospitalized with the highly transmissible respiratory disease.
This, he said, is putting a burden on a health-care system already dealing with shortages.
Sadly and similarly, he said, the number of people dying has continued to slowly and gradually increase. Currently, the state is averaging about five deaths per day which translates into 40 per week.
