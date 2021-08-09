CONCORD — Ryder Winegar, 34, of Amherst pleaded guilty last Friday in federal court to six counts of threatening members of Congress and one count of transmitting interstate threatening communications, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced.
In February, Winegar was indicted by a federal grand jury and charged with the above-mentioned counts.
According to court documents and statements made in court, in the early morning hours of Dec. 16, 2020, Winegar left voicemails at the offices of six members of Congress in Washington, D.C. In some of the messages, Winegar identified himself by name or identified his telephone number.
The voicemails threatened to hang the members of Congress if they did not “get behind Donald Trump.” For example, in one message, he allegedly said, “I got some advice for you. Here’s the advice, Donald Trump is your president. If you don’t get behind him, we’re going to hang you until you die.”
Following his arrest on Jan. 11, investigators learned of a separate, emailed threat to a member of the New Hampshire State House of Representatives on Dec. 14, 2020, in which Winegar threatened to pull the representative from his bed and hang him.
Winegar is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 1. He has been in custody since his January arrest.
“While political expression is protected speech, threats to commit acts of violence constitute serious federal crimes,” said Farley. “By threatening to kill members of Congress and a member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives, this defendant sought to intimidate public officials. As this prosecution demonstrates, such conduct is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.”
“Ryder Winegar crossed a line when he threatened to hang six members of Congress, and a New Hampshire state lawmaker, if they didn’t conform to his beliefs. His actions, to which he admitted to today, are crimes, not protected speech,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. “The FBI will ensure individuals who engage in criminal conduct with the intent on harming our public servants are held accountable.”
The case was investigated by the U.S. Capitol Police with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service.
