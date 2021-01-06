DURHAM — The opening of the 2021 legislative session Wednesday for the Senate and House was like night and day.
The Senate, meeting remotely, finished its work in an hour and adjourned before the House had begun, due to a traffic jam as nearly 400 representatives in their vehicles entered one access point, delaying the the session for more than an hour.
The Senate made quick work of its rules and also passed a bill maintaining the same voting processes as approved due to the coronavirus pandemic for the 2020 elections. The change allows citizens to request an absentee ballot for health concerns for the upcoming town meeting season and allows the early processing of absentee ballots. The House did not take up the bill Wednesday.
The House session was a drive-in theater style affair in Parking Lot A at the University of New Hampshire’s Durham campus to better protect members from the spread of COVID-19 which claimed the life of newly elected House Speaker Dick Hinch last month.
The race for new House Speaker between Republican Sherman Packard and Democrat Renny Cushing was won by Packard on a 202-150 vote.
Packard urged the House members to work for what is best for citizens and what is best for the businesses of New Hampshire.
Accepting the position as speaker, Packard noted he would use the gavel his father used as Senate President. “I want to thank everyone, this is an honor very few people get to have,” he said. “I promise you I will do what’s good for the citizens of New Hampshire.”
The House voted to suspend the rules on a 236-35 vote to introduce a resolution condemning the ongoing violence at the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., by pro-Trump protesters. The House passed the resolution on a voice vote.
The first day of the 2021 session included a number of highly charged partisan issues.
Democrats sought to have an election subcommittee determine if six Republican representatives who signed a petition declaring a Declaration of Independence for New Hampshire calling for the “Termination of office and Termination of the ‘state’” and finding the November election void should resign.
Speaking against the motion, Majority Leader Jason Osborne (R-Auburn), said “we do not prosecute thought crimes or punish political speech outside this body.”
Packard ruled the motion was out of order, and Rep. Debra Altschiller (D-Stratham), who made the motion challenged the ruling, which was upheld on a 157-91 vote.
Democrats also challenged the makeup of the House Finance Committee saying they should have had an additional member if apportionment followed the same percentage of Democrats and Republicans as are in the House.
Packard said the extra Democrat would have meant two of the three Finance subcommittees would have equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans.
And Democrats also attempted to prohibit hate speech by House members again but were also unsuccessful.
After the session Osborne blasted Democrats for playing political games.
“Coming into today’s session, House Democrats put more energy into manufacturing outrage and refusing to work with us than help put together a rule-compliant session,” she said.
The outdoor session was controversial, as Democrats pushed for remote access saying the drive-in arrangement disenfranchised disabled members of its caucus. Disability rights activists protested the session at the entrance with one sign saying drive-ins are for “movies and making out” not legislative sessions.
The House also adopted rules for the upcoming session giving the speaker power to approve committees working together, combining bills and holding joint public hearings to expedite work on legislation in light of the pandemic.
The Speaker would also be allowed to change deadlines if needed due to issues related to the health and safety of members and to allow committee quorums to include members meeting remotely.
Democrats proposed a rule that would allow the House to meet and vote remotely, or in hybrid with some in person and other meeting remotely but that rule was voted down along partisan lines 187-149.
Packard said the lack of such a rule prevented him from allowing some members to meet remotely.
The Republican-controlled House did approve a change to rules to allow the Speaker to use all the space in the State House complex including the Legislative Office Building to allow House member to “spread out” according to Osborne “to get us back into the State House as soon as possible.”
The change passed on 203-129.
Many of the proposed rule changes had partisan votes, including attempts to ban firearms from the House Chamber and anteroom as well as prohibiting the consumption of alcohol or illegal substances in the House chamber.
The two new rules were proposed by former Speaker Steve Shurtleff, (D-Concord), who said firearms do not belong on the House floor when there is ample protection from security and fourth graders regularly visit sessions.
But Rep. John Burt (R-Goffstown) said “we all know we carry in the State House, I have been since I’ve been there for the last 10 years. Why play this game?”
Prohibiting firearms in the House was defeated on a 204-133 vote.
Shurtleff also pushed for making the consumption of alcohol against House rules noting that several members were drinking during the two House sessions held at the Whittemore Center on the UNH campus last spring that ended the 2020 session.
He said a young lady said, “the New Hampshire legislature passes laws for the rest of us to follow, but they feel they are exempt from the rules and laws.”
But Osborne said the members did not view the setting as the same as the House chambers and he believes they would not do the same thing again.
The proposed ruled failed on a 189-145 vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.