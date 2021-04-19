CONCORD — Sarah Stewart, the commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources has announced the appointment of Craig D. Rennie as the new chief supervisor of the New Hampshire Bureau of Trails.
He replaces Chris Gamache, who started in 2006 and left last October.
The bureau chief is responsible for management of the bureau’s 1,000 miles of wheeled off-highway recreational vehicle (OHRV) trails; over 300 miles of state-owned rail-trails; and 7,422 miles of snowmobile trails.
The chief also supports the multiuse trail system in the state for hiking, cycling, equestrian and sled dogs.
“New Hampshire’s trail systems attract motorized and non-motorized enthusiasts each year, providing abundant opportunity to explore our great outdoors,” said Stewart.
“Managing our trail network and supporting local trail user clubs is an important contributor to our tourism industry and to the high quality of life Granite Staters enjoy.”
Rennie comes to the N.H. Trails Bureau with 24 years’ experience in natural resource management, holding positions with N.H. Department of Environmental Service, Fish and Game Department and other outdoor conservation organizations.
“First and foremost, I am an avid outdoor recreation enthusiast, both motorized and non-motorized,” said Rennie. T
With the vast majority of OHRV and snowmobile trials on privately owned property, developing landowner relationships is an important part of the chief supervisor's duties.
“During my tenure at DES, I’ve had the great privilege to work with many applicants and landowners from around the state, particularly in the North Country,” said Rennie. “My work and effort at DES has always been focused on the successful outcome of landowner’s application requests, as well as balancing the applicant’s needs.”
The motorized trail systems of New Hampshire attract thousands of snowmobile and OHRV enthusiast each year. According to the NH Department of Natural and Cultural Resources' 2017 annual report, snowmobiling alone had an economic impact of $586 million in N.H., with OHRV use generating $572 million to the state.
“I look forward to getting to know and supporting the clubs who put countless hours into the management of these trails, and I look forward to building my relationships with the many generous landowners who make our trail system possible,” said Rennie, who starts his new position May 21.
Bureau of Trails is set up to work with all trail users and the different types of trails that are designated for public use. The bureau provides guidance and financial support through grant programs to private groups, trail clubs, municipalities, and state and federal agencies for a variety of trail projects and issues.
For more information on NH Bureau of Trails, go to nhstateparks.org/about-us/trails-bureau. Updates on NH trail conditions can be found at facebook.com/NHBOTrailClubInfo/.
The Division of Parks and Recreation is comprised of the Bureau of Park Operations, Bureau of Historic Sites, Bureau of Trails, and Cannon Mountain. The Division manages 93 properties, including state parks, beaches, campgrounds, historic sites, trails, waysides, and natural areas.
The Division of Parks and Recreation is one of five divisions of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. To learn more, go to nhstateparks.org or call (603) 271-3556.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.