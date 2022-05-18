KEY LARGO, Fla. — North Conway native John McSherry says he had a UFO encounter as a fighter pilot in the 1960s and is excited that Congress is now taking UFOs seriously.
House Intelligence Committee’s Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence and Counterproliferation subcommittee convened a hearing Tuesday about UFOs for the first in five decades. According to The New York Times, some incidents mentioned involved craft with unusually fast movement. The Pentagon has created a new task force to handle such reports, the Times said.
On Wednesday, McSherry, 78, now of Key Largo, Fla. spoke to the Sun about his incident. On the night of his encounter, which was in 1969, probably in October, he was flying an F-8 Crusader near Los Alamos under the control of Albuquerque Air Route Traffic Control Center when a bright white light shaped like a Tic-Tac that was approximately 40 feet long and 20 feet wide started flying next to his plane.
“It was chasing me,” said McSherry. “It stayed on my wing tip, my starboard wing tip in close formation.”
Albuquerque Center told him to turn away from the object to see if they could pick it up on radar. McSherry, said the object stayed 10 feet away from his plane’s wing.
“Then I decided, without telling them (Albuquerque Center) I would turn into it kind of fast,” said McSherry, adding that when he tried that, the object stayed with him.
Then it slowly flew under his plane and flew next to him on the other side.
“Then in a flash it disappeared,” said McSherry, adding that the object moved at uncanny speed. “That’s breaking this universe’s speed limit.”
He believes that the Air Force kept a record of his encounter because they handled UFO cases at the time.
At the time of the incident, he didn’t feel comfortable talking about the incident, which he believes is probably unclassified now due to its age.
Now, he’s reaching out to the Pentagon, hoping that the military will take note of his story. He hasn’t had much luck so far. However, he’s heartened officials like Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray are removing the “stigma” around reporting UFOs.
“I’m getting to the end of my line here at 78,” said McSherry. “I’m going to try very hard to submit what may be very interesting to people that are dealing with that (UFO reports) like Naval Intelligence, etc.”
