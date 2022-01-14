CONWAY — Representatives of MWV Supports Recovery updated selectmen Tuesday on plans to expand services at their site at 1620 East Main St. in Center Conway to include transitional housing.
MWV Supports Recovery board president Janis Spinney and Rose Normandin, program director, said they plan to convert one of the three 19th-century buildings next to the Center Conway Methodist Church and old Conway Town Hall into a place where people can live until they can find permanent housing.
After the meeting, Spinney shared: “We wanted to make selectmen aware of our plans to convert our second Victorian house into some type of community transitional housing. It would be different from our existing sober female living facility.”
MWV Supports Recovery was founded in 2015. It bought the two-building complex from Echo Group founder George Epstein in 2016.
“It’s part of our strategic plan to start a committee in February to look at what the building needs to be upgraded," Spinney said.
"We wanted to address selectmen to see whether they might support a federal block grant for next year as I know they are already working with the Bluebird Project for this year, so we would like to look at 2023 as this is a two-year project,” Spinney told the Sun.
She said the sober living quarters for women is in the westernmost building in the complex, and office space is in the central part. The transitional housing would be on the eastern side of the complex in a connected dwelling currently rented by a tenant whose five-year lease is expiring.
“It mainly would be some sort of shelter providing a place to stay for someone if they become homeless, whether living in a tent or a hotel or a car. We would be able to house a small number of people as there are five bedrooms,” said Spinney.
She said it could hold at any given time two small families, three women and three men.
Spinney said the non-profit took out a mortgage in 2018 with Northway Bank after Epstein held the mortgage for the first two years.
“I am going to be exploring private grants and other funds,” said Spinney.
She said given the effort by the Conway Historical Society and a historic district commission to inventory and possibly preserve Conway’s older structures, “we want to let them know we want to preserve it.”
At the selectmen’s meeting, Spinney said, “Maybe after I develop a business plan and we look to the Northern Commission guidelines for a grant we could ask for a letter of support.”
Selectmen's chair David Weathers asked how the women staying at the sober living facility spend their time while they are there “a week or two.”
Spinney and Normandin said some stay as long as a year and some work as they follow their recovery plan but COVID has made many uncomfortable being out in the community so they fellow their recovery programs and attend therapy sessions at the center.
“You can stay as long as you want, as long as you work on your recovery,” said Spinney.
“A couple of them work — the younger women work, some of them are retired and they don't have to work — we have two women that are over 60 that are retired," she said.
"But they have to engage with our recovery coach, they have to go to support meetings (we have five support meetings a week, every day, there's a meeting at the center, they're required to attend). ... And once they hit the end of it, it's their responsibility to find housing."
“There's so many elements to how they move on with their path,” added Normandin. “Every day is one little step at a time to make sure that they're where they they should be to take care of themselves, financially, self care, mentally, all of that.”
Selectman John Colbath — who is a nursing instructor — said many served by such programs have dual diagnoses and “there absolutely is a lot going on. As much as we would like them to interface into the community, it doesn’t happen overnight.”
For more information, go to mwvsupportsrecovery.org or call (603) 662-0668.
