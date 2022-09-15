CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley Trails Association has announced it learned Tuesday it had received $2.2 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to help build a 2.2-mile extension of the Conway Recreation Path from Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway to the state’s Scenic Vista in Intervale.

“This is very exciting news,” said Trails Association President Chris Meier on Thursday

