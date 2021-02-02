CONWAY — Starting in December, the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce began partnering with Great Glen Trails, Bretton Woods Nordic Center and Jackson XC to offer Family Fun Snow Days..
In February and March, the program will continue with a free day of skiing at Cranmore or half-priced skiing at King Pine, and some very special offers for indoor fun at White Lake Speedway for Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce members. Be sure to plan in advance to attend, as each event requires signed forms to show proof of chamber membership.
“We’re thrilled that so many of the Valley’s XC Centers, ski resorts and attractions are working with the chamber to offer members a great way to get out on the trails and spend some time outside,” said Michelle Cruz, events manager at the chamber.
“We’ve had three fabulous Family Fun Days at the region’s Nordic Centers, and now additional attractions and ski resorts are jumping on board too. We’re grateful for the chance to work with so many generous businesses to offer chamber members the chance to enjoy some time outside their homes.” she said.
Family Fun Snow Day events coming up in February and March include:
• White Lake Speedway: Join in the fun at White Lake Speedway Saturdays during the month of February for Family Fun Snow Days. Discounted pricing will be offered on World Class Laser Tag Sessions, Ultimate Party Bowling, and ESport Games for Chamber members and their guests.
• Cranmore Mountain Resort: Come to Cranmore Mountain Resort on Monday, Feb. 8, and Monday, March 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cranmore will offer free access to ski trails for all Mt. Washington Valley Chamber members (employees and family members included).
• King Pine Purity Spring Resort: Join in the fun at King Pine Purity Spring Resort on Thursday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for half-price for either full day, afternoon/half-day or twilight lift tickets for all Mt. Washington Valley Chamber members (employees and family members included).
All chamber members and their family members are required to download the participation form, obtain their employers’ signature and bring the form with them to the Family Fun Day to participate in the event.
This program is brought to you by the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce with support from Chalmers Insurance Group.
Chamber members will find complete information, links to participation forms and updated schedules by logging into the chamber’s website with their password at mtwashingtonvalley.org/members/mwvcc-edits/m_login.cfm.
For more information, call (603) 356-5701.
