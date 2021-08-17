CONWAY — On a recent Wednesday morning nearly two dozen people were taking part in Jeanne Limmer's dance program in the light and airy Great Room at the Mt. Washington Valley Adult Day Center, which has been providing services for people with memory loss and dementia since September 2019.
The program, which this year received Arts in Health Grant funding from the N.H. Arts Council, offers movement and fun, and for some, the chance to reconnect with their memories and with community.
“It’s a great social and community program for our guests,” said Executive Director Lynn Coyle, adding that movement not only keeps people in better physical and emotional shape, it makes them happy.
“We look for ways to bring joy to their lives,” she said.
The dance program, offered every Wednesday and alternate Tuesdays at the center located at 987 East Main St. in Center Conway, is one of 12 health programs in New Hampshire to which the Arts Council gave grants earlier this month.
Among the other organizations receiving 2021 Arts in Health grants were Connections Peer Support Center in Portsmouth, Currier Museum of Art in Manchester and the Nashua Community Music School.
The Adult Day Center received $5,100 to fund Limmer’s weekly programs.
While the center provides numerous activities for its guests, as the people who receive services at the center are called, Coyle said funding through grants like the one from the council are critical to bringing in extra programs.
“It’s very important. We rely on grants to provide these special activities for our guests. We can’t do all of them within our budget,” she said. “We’re constantly evaluating and exploring other opportunities for our guests.”
Through the Arts in Health grants, along with another dozen Youth Arts Project grants, the state council awarded a total of $118,955 to programs around the state. In Carroll County, those programs included Youth Arts grants for Advice to the Players, a Shakespeare-based theater company in Sandwich, and Global Awareness Local Action (G.A.L.A.) in Wolfeboro.
Limmer’s class is among the Adult Day Center's most popular activities, others being yoga, games, arts and crafts, and social events, along with coffee hour, lunch and afternoon mocktails.
Guests are free to participate in all or part of an activity or do something else. There are several rooms for reading, exercise, quiet relaxation and working on puzzles.
As is usually the case, everyone at the center last Wednesday signed up to participate in the class with Limmer, a veteran local dance teacher with more than three decades of experience working with people of all ages and abilities.
Adult Day Center Activities Program Manager Anna Allocco said she reached out to Limmer not long after the center opened two years ago, and Limmer has been presenting programs ever since.
Limmer, who also owns the Jeanne Limmer Dance Studio in North Conway, noted that for these types of programs, "I've always had to travel, so to be offered to do the work close to home is such a gift."
For her arts in health care work, she studied in Concord with Lifetime Arts and the Liz Lerman Dancers, she said.
She was drawn to arts in education after losing her ability to dance while being treated for cancer. "I was still a powerhouse dancer when I got cancer when I was 40, and that all got taken away," she said.
But within five years, "people were going, 'Wow, Jeanne, you're back.' Moving is how I healed — physically and emotionally and spiritually."
She added: "There's this stillness that comes when you're healing. As you see with these guests, there's this beautiful stillness moving through all of them."
The sessions start gently with guests seated in chairs moving their arms, then legs slowly to soft music.
Limmer demonstrated, moving her arm from side to side. “Feel all that energy traveling around the space,” she said. "Feel yourself opening to this day and floating down."
At the end of the session, she moved around, speaking individually, complimenting people by name on moves and encouraging them. Meanwhile, center staff assisted those who needed a little extra help.
“She knows them really well,” Allocco said, adding: “Jeanne really creates a feeling of a shared creation.
“These conditions can be very isolating for the whole family," she went on. "It’s powerful for them to have a sense of socialization."
Allocco and Coyle said studies about the relationship between memory and the body show that movement can help people express themselves better verbally.
Allocco gave the example of a man Limmer worked with who, when asked what he had done for work, could not find the words to answer the question, but after going through making the motions of sweeping, he said, “I swept.”
“He was able to articulate something because she got him moving,” Allocco said.
Limmer said: "When I was studying they would say while the mind forgets, the body remembers. So pulling up those images will pull up stories and will pull up memories."
In Limmer's program, the music ranges from such classical offerings as Pachabel's "Canon" to pop favorites like Jack Johnson’s “Banana Pancakes.”
“She’s very good at picking music to elicit the movements,” Alloco said.
Some guests initally tell Limmer they can’t dance. But she draws them in, saying, “We’re just going to move together."
Over the course of an hour, tapping feet becomes stomping and kicking into the air, and the program often finishes with many people standing to dance.
Of the guests, Coyle said: “They perk right up. It connects people with themselves.”
Coyle said one guest told her, “It’s amazing the things you end up doing here. You don’t think you can do them, and then you do them.”
Limmer keeps a notebook and often writes down what people say to her during the program. For instance, one woman said to her, “The rhythms flow through me like a river. They take me from shore to shore.”
When asked what the benefits of her program are, she replied simply, “Does it matter to be happy for an hour?”
For more information about the Mount Washington Adult Day Center, call (603) 356-4980 or go to wvadultdaycenter.org. For more about Jeanne Limmer Dance Center, call (603) 356-3422 or go to jeannelimmerdancecenter.com.
