09-12-21 Mud Bowl cheer after touchdown

Muddas Football Club player cheers with a teammate after scoring a touchdown during the 2021 championship game against the North Country Crocs at the North Conway's Hog Coliseum for the last day of Mud Bowl 2021 on Sunday afternoon. The Muddas won 28-20. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The 12-team, 20-game, double-elimination mud football tournament splashes off at Steve Eastman Memorial Field at Hog Coliseum behind the North Conway Community Center today with six games, including an opening local battle at 9:40 a.m. in Game 1 between the two-time champion North Country Mud Crocs and the newly renamed North Conway Hawgs.

Results of those battles may be found at northconwaycommunitycenter.org or you can follow them on Facebook at Mud-Bowl.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.