Muddas Football Club player cheers with a teammate after scoring a touchdown during the 2021 championship game against the North Country Crocs at the North Conway's Hog Coliseum for the last day of Mud Bowl 2021 on Sunday afternoon. The Muddas won 28-20. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — The 12-team, 20-game, double-elimination mud football tournament splashes off at Steve Eastman Memorial Field at Hog Coliseum behind the North Conway Community Center today with six games, including an opening local battle at 9:40 a.m. in Game 1 between the two-time champion North Country Mud Crocs and the newly renamed North Conway Hawgs.
Other teams participating include: the 22-time defending champion Muddas Football Club of Amherst, N.H.; who last year defeated the North Country Crocs, in the finals 28-20; the eight-time champion Nashua Mud Gumbys of Nashua, N.H.; the 2005 champion North Shore Mudsharks; the 2001 champion New Hampshire Mudcats; the Carrabassett Valley Rats, who founded the sport of mud football in 1972 in Kingfield, Maine and who host their own mud football Kingfield Festival Days every July; the Cumberland, R.I. Muckaneers; the North Conway Mud Things; the Mud Ducks of Rowley, Mass.; Jack’s Predators of Peabody, Mass.; the aforementioned North Conway Hawgs, and another new team, the Mud Heroes of DC and Marvel Universes.
Mud Bowl continues Sept. 10 and 11. The schedule today features:
9:40 a.m.: Game 1: Hawgs vs Crocs
10:40 a.m.: Game 2: Things vs Cats
11:40 a.m.: Game 3: Muddas vs Predators
12:40 a.m.: Game 4: Gumbys vs Rats
1:40 a.m.: Game 5: Muckaneers vs Heroes
2:40 a.m. Game 6: Sharks vs Ducks.
Saturday’s activities start with the 39th Tournament of Mud Parade set for 9:30 a.m. It will proceed from the parking lot at John Fuller Elementary School south on Main Street to Norcross Circle and then to the judges' reviewing stand in front of the Conway Scenic Railroad's 1874-built North Conway Train Station.
To be honored as grand marshals of the parade will be the Saunders family of White Mountain Oil & Propane, a community-minded business now celebrating its 81st year, with Kirk and Mark Saunders to ride in the lead vehicle and will be honored with the Steve Eastman Grand Marshal Award.
Primary Mud Bowl beneficiaries are Carroll County RSVP, Vaughan Learning Center and the North Conway Community Center, with teams and parade winners also selecting their own charitable causes.
First held in North Conway in 1976, Mud Bowl is sponsored by Amoskeag Beverages, LLC of Bow.
Daily tickets are $8 for ages 14 and older and $5 for ages 6-13; a Family Pass costs $20 (two adults, two children). Advance three-days passes cost $20 and serve patrons as their entry into two $500 drawings (the first on Saturday and the second on Sunday; one need not be present to win).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.