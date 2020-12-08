FRYEBURG, Maine — While New Suncook Elementary School and Molly Ockett were able to return to face-to-face learning on Tuesday, nearly 300 customers within MSAD 72 were still without power as of late that afternoon as a result of Saturday’s nor’easter. Most should have power restored by late Wednesday night according to Central Maine Power.
As of Tuesday at 3 p.m., Central Maine Power on its outage website reported Brownfield still had 80 customers without power; Denmark had 19; Fryeburg, 9; Lovell, 151; and Stow, 45.
CMP is projecting power to be restored by Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. for almost all of its customers in Oxford County, which still had 3,475 without power.
Jay Robinson, superintendent of MSAD 72, also lives in Lovell. While the area received about 4 inches of snow according to the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, the wind was the chief culprit in his neighborhood, downing numerous power lines. The Weather Service reported a maximum wind gust of 43 mph on Saturday in Oxford County.
“A lot of trees on lines, it was pretty ugly,” Robinson said by phone Tuesday afternoon. “Once the lines on the main drag were fixed a lot of us got power back.”
Robinson got his power back around 2 p.m. on Monday.
The MSAD 72 offices in Fryeburg got power back by 1 p.m. on Monday.
“We came in in the morning, and even though we didn’t have power, we still had internet,” Heather Sheehan, administrative assistant to Robinson, said. “It was very quiet. The good news is all of our schools are open today.”
Robinson said with power back at Molly Ockett in Fryeburg and New Suncook in Lovell, along with Brownfield Denmark Elementary School and Fryeburg Academy which did not lose power, it made sense to have school on Tuesday despite some families being in the dark.
“It is very difficult to track what is happening household to household,” he said. “With the power back, we were able to provide a warm place and food for our families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.