center conway

The scene of a crash between an SUV and a tractor-trailer in Center Conway is seen early Monday morning. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — An early Monday head-on collision between a tractor trailer and an SUV on East Maine Street sent a woman to the hospital. She’s now at Maine Medical Center in critical condition.

According to Police Chief Chris Mattei, officers were dispatched to a report of head-on collision between a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle in the area of 2024 East Main St. in Center Conway (Route 302) at 5:19 a.m.” He said a 2019 Toyota 4 Runner and a 2016 Freightliner tractor trailer had collided.

