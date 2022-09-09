CONWAY — An early Monday head-on collision between a tractor trailer and an SUV on East Maine Street sent a woman to the hospital. She’s now at Maine Medical Center in critical condition.
According to Police Chief Chris Mattei, officers were dispatched to a report of head-on collision between a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle in the area of 2024 East Main St. in Center Conway (Route 302) at 5:19 a.m.” He said a 2019 Toyota 4 Runner and a 2016 Freightliner tractor trailer had collided.
“The female operator and sole occupant of the Toyota 4 Runner was taken to Memorial Hospital with severe and life-threatening injuries. The operator of the tractor trailer unit and sole occupant appeared to be uninjured in the collision.
On Friday, Mattei identified the woman as Patricia Golden, 62, of Westbrook, Maine. The tractor trailer driver was Marc Latham, 36, of Farmington, Maine.
Golden was subsequently taken to Maine Medical in Portland, Maine. A Maine Med spokeswoman said Golden was in critical condition Friday afternoon.
Mattei said police believe the 4 Runner crossed into the tractor trailer truck’s lane.
“The Conway Police Accident Reconstruction Team was called out to document and investigate the crash. Anyone with any information regarding the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Jaymes Lapoint at (603) 356-5715,” Mattei said.
