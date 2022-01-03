CONWAY — Conway Scenic Railroad Marketing and Events coordinator Brian Solomon said a fire broke out in the cab of steam locomotive 7040 early Sunday. Luckily, the fire damaged a spring in the whistle valve and the shrieking whistle alerted a mechanic on premises who called 911.
North Conway Fire Chief Pat Preece said the fire was reported at about 5:34 a.m. There were no injuries. Preece confirmed the fire was caused by a malfunction of the two-way radio.
“The whole cab was on fire,” said Preece, asked to describe it. The whistle was still blowing when firefighters arrived.
He agreed the railroad was lucky that the mechanic who was out back heard the whistle. “If it weren’t for him, that building probably wouldn’t be standing.”
He said the roundhouse has a sprinkler system and that would alert the station if it were activated. The roundhouse building is still usable with slight damage above the engine’s cab.
Solomon said the engine had been tested Friday after undergoing repairs and was planned to be used for a special Sawyer River run on Jan. 2. That run was hauled instead by the CSRR’s two GP 38 sister diesel locomotives built in 1966. The 7470 was rechristened in 2019 in honor of railroad co-founder Dwight A. Smith.
Solomon said crew members and the Swirks were disappointed not to have the steam locomotive in service as they worked hard to get it ready.
“We last used it for our ‘Winter Steam’ event to Sawyer last January. We had had to defer maintenance all summer and fall because we have been so busy,” said Solomon.
Asked when he hopes to see the 1921-built steam locomotive back into service, he said, “As soon as possible. But it’s not like you can just run down to Walmart to buy a part. ... It is a complicated process.”
Steam locomotive No. 7470 was built by the Grand Trunk Railway Point St. Charles Shops at Montreal, Que., in 1921.
For more information, go to conwayscenic.com or call (603) 356-5251.
Reporter Daymond Steer contributed to this article.
