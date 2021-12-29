CONWAY — Jim Hill, head of administrative services for the Conway School District, informed the school board recently that a portion of the Kennett Middle School roof is in dire need of replacement. Not only is there pooling water on it but there are numerous leaks, he said, and projected it will cost in the vicinity of $300,000 to repair.
“It’s the portion of the roof above the cafeteria of the middle school,” Hill told the board at its Dec. 14 meeting. “If you go up three, four stories directly above that, this is that roof.
"This roof was the very first roof that I ever replaced after I was hired, I think in 1995. So you're talking about a roof that's going on 28, almost 30 years old.”
He added: “This was actually an insurance claim. ... what happened is you would have a very cold day, and then a warm front would come in and it would rain. It would be like having a very fine wine glass in the freezer, and then pouring hot water into it and it literally shattered. It happened in the middle of the night and we had to get up there and cover it with a tarp.”
While the insurance company paid for the damage, it was not willing to pay for an upgrade to a better roofing system than the school already had.
“They gave you whatever the standard was,” said Hill. “I’ll call it the Ford Escort of roofs at that time. It was better than what we had, but it wasn't an improvement in terms of how it works. So this roof has had leaking issues.”
In a photo Hill shared, he said: “You can see the water next to the drains, the drains are not working.
“If I go up there right now with a ballpoint pen, and I stab down through that membrane, which I could easily do, all of that water, that 2 inches of water across probably close to a quarter of an acre up there is going to go leak down through this roof.”
The good news is the building is precast concrete, Hill said. “So it's not like it's made out of wood and you're having a rot situation,” he said. “You basically have a layer of rubber membrane, (insulation) and then precast concrete all four stories."
Hill talked about how to fund the estimated $300,000 project. He said there is just shy of $250,000 in the middle school maintenance trust fund and also $297,466 in the general maintenance fund.
“You could do some combination of putting money in a warrant article,” he said, adding, "This isn't the only issue, i.e., parking lots and pavement is atrocious around this entire facility. So if you go and you blow it all now, you've got no seed money for the next job that comes down the pike.”
Joe Lentini, board chairman, asked: “Are there other roofs we need to be aware of?"
“There are things that may look good but they may not be,” Hill replied, saying all of the roofs in SAU 9 schools have been replaced over 30 years.
“We may want to have a professional come in and take a look at some of the roofs and set up a priority like I do with buses with my replacement schedule," Hill said, adding, "Right now, I think there's probably a roof up at John Fuller that will be kind of next on the priority list.”
Lentini asked what the life expectancy is for a new roof.
“I think generally you can expect a 30-year-plus life expectancy out of a roof," Hill replied.
Currently, there is a warrant article for two school buses, totaling $250,000. The board has adopted a practice of replacing buses at 10 years of service or 150,000 miles. The two buses earmarked for replacement, according to Hill, have over 150,000 miles on them. One bus is 10 years old and the other is 11.
“Is there any way a mechanic could come and look at them and say, ‘Hey, these have got another 40,000 miles in them'?” asked Tim Sorgi of Albany who is the SAU 9 Board representative to the Conway School Board’s Budget Committee.
Hill said about 15 years ago, it was possible to extend the lifespan of the buses up to 12 years and 200,000 miles. “I said, two things are gonna happen,” he said. “You're gonna have more kids stranded on the side of the road coming back from the hockey game at 1 o'clock in the morning. And you're going to have an increase in your maintenance budget. Over the next three years, the maintenance budget for transportation was up 100 percent."
