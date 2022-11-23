CONWAY — North Conway Village business owners showed up at Tuesday’s selectmen’s meeting to convey the message that paid parking will drive customers away and force them to spend their time policing their own lots.
Meanwhile, senior town staff say paid parking will bring in substantial revenue and the program can be customized to excuse local residents and second-homeowners. If passed, residents won’t have to buy stickers for North Conway or rec site parking because all that can be handled online, they said.
About 30 people attended the meeting. Selectmen are set to discuss the issue again at their next meeting Dec. 6.
Public Works Director Andrew Smith gave the paid parking presentation. It would require the town to contract with a vendor to provide kiosks and a pay-by-app system. There are about 480 parking spaces along North Conway’s Main Street between Depot Street and River Road.
Smith said if the town starts May 1, the town could net $500,000. A full year could raise over $1 million. The cost would be about $240,000, but some of that would be one-time expenses, like the purchase of additional kiosks. Parking would be its own sub-department under Public Works.
Smith proposed parking to cost $2 per hour from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and Sundays, noon-5 p.m. Most people would pay with the app, but he proposed also having some kiosks as well. The first 15 minutes could be free. Fines could be set at $30 so offenders might not bother to fight them. Parking tickets could be paid immediately with a cellphone.
Conway residents and second-homeowners could park for free if they upload their license plate to the paid parking vendor. North Conway workers could park in municipal lots off the side streets. Employers would have to register their workers’ cars with the vendor.
During public comment, business owners made it clear they want nothing to do with paid parking.
Zeb’s co-owner Peter Edwards said he was taken aback by the proposal. He said it would drive customers away from the village and onto the strip where they don’t have to pay.
“To think it’s not going to have a negative impact on the village businesses is nonsense,” said Edwards. “There’s going to be massive confusion. And (customers) are going to be very, very annoyed.”
Edwards said the charm of the village is it offers people a place to stroll around and look at unique shops and that will be impacted. He also said this would hurt his ability to hire employees.
“The proposal here for employee parking is just as absurd, based upon the number of employees there in the village,” said Edwards, adding he didn’t like the idea of 60-year-old female employees having to walk to the HEB lot.
Conway Scenic Railroad Manager of Marketing & Events Brian Solomon said railroad owner David Swirk was unable to attend but strongly opposes paid parking.
“He (Swirk) said applying this big-city idea to a small village community will have long-lasting negative results. Empty stores and restaurants do not employ people, do not pay rent and do not pay taxes,” said Solomon, quoting Swirk. “Paid parking will negatively affect businesses in North Conway with a potential 30 percent reduction in annual customer volume.”
Solomon said CSRR already has less parking than similar railroads. He said the town should expand parking so there are 2,000 spaces rather than 480. He said perhaps the lot could be built underground. “There’s a lot of ways to address this that do not potentially destroy the area businesses,” he said.
Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Michelle Cruz asked selectmen to consider those who have mobility challenges.
White Birch Books owner Laura Cummings predicted if paid parking goes through, she and other owners with private lots will have to shoo away drivers looking for free spots.
“If you are a business owner who does have a private lot, you will become a parking warden,” said Cummings.
Cummings also said $2 is much more than other communities charge and that while Bar Harbor Maine charges that much, it also has a free shuttle service that North Conway lacks.
Wally Campbell, who was speaking for a group of independent restaurants called Valley Originals, said the business climate for mom-and-pop businesses has gotten much tougher.
“Charging for parking is going to put another nail in our coffin,” said Campbell.
Rene Bajger of Beggers Pouch Leather said North Conway Village is the “heart” of the valley and needs to be protected but that selectmen are singling it out for paid parking.
Brendan Battenfelder of Badger Peabody & Smith Realty said the realty has 23 employees and could fill the bulk the HEB lot on its own when the company has meetings. He said paid parking is a concern for their agents who are instructed to meet clients for the first time at the office. If paid parking passes, those agents may have to meet strangers at properties.
Earlier in the meeting, selectmen’s chair David Weathers said he leaves shopping in North Conway to his wife, and Battenfelder encouraged town officials to come for a visit. “I invite you to lunch in the village,” said Battenfelder to the selectmen, Town Manager John Eastman and Executive Secretary Krista Day. “Lunch is on Badger Peabody & Smith.”
Weathers said he’d like a lobster roll or some chowder.
Later in the meeting, Smith said some vendors offer validation codes for businesses to use.
Alec Tarberry of the Berry Companies said that if paid parking is implemented, customers from surrounding towns will be less likely to come to Conway and he doubted that the parking reserved for employees would be enough.
“The HEB lot is only 40 spaces and probably on busy days, 500-600 employees need a place to park,” said Tarberry. “The analogy I would give is you’re building a dam without talking to the people who live on the shoreline. And I think that’s unfair.”
Tarberry suggested if the decision is a done deal, start slow with hour limits, then moving on to adding employee parking, and charging $1 in select areas.
Not everyone was against paid parking. Resident Rebecca Gardner said it should be looked into but a committee should be formed to study it first.
Mark Hounsell said paid parking is “overdue.” He said other town property owners need property tax relief from new revenue sources. “I don’t see it as this gloom and doom that has been expressed today,” he said. “There’s other people in town who would be benefactors or beneficiaries of this program.”
After most people left and during public comment, Eastman, in response to a comment from Saco Canoe Renta owner Peter Gagne, added that part of the proposal is to eliminate the $20 parking fee at rec sites and to move to a per hour pay by app. Gagne was in favor of paid parking.
Eastman later added that the rec site parking generated $37,000 this year.
Under the new system, residents, second-homeowners, and possibly people from Albany wouldn’t have pay $5 for parking stickers because uploading to the app would be free.
Smith asked selectmen for their reactions.
Weathers suggested the price per hour be reduced and Mary Carey Seavey agreed. “Particularly if you don’t have a waiver of 15-minute grace period or something like that, to have to pay $2 make a quick trip into the store, pick up a package and come out, I think that’s a little pricey,” he said.
Seavey said most North Conway Village tourists are young and tech-savvy and won’t have a problem with the app.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau said he had “heartburn” with the lack of kiosks and asked what people who don’t have cellphones are going to do. Thibodeau doesn’t believe that paid parking will deter tourists.
“I’ve been all up and down the East Coast. I’ve never parked at a tourist destination where I didn’t have to shell out money,” said Thibodeau.
Eastman said the proposal to add paid parking in North Conway Village should not have surprised anyone. He said it’s been reported on for months. “We haven’t done it in a vacuum,” said Eastman.
