CONWAY — North Conway Village business owners showed up at Tuesday’s selectmen’s meeting to convey the message that paid parking will drive customers away and force them to spend their time policing their own lots.

Meanwhile, senior town staff say paid parking will bring in substantial revenue and the program can be customized to excuse local residents and second-homeowners. If passed, residents won’t have to buy stickers for North Conway or rec site parking because all that can be handled online, they said.

