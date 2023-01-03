CONWAY — The first baby of the new year has arrived at Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
Scarlett Elizabeth White was born at 4:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, with nurse-midwife Lauren E. Hunter, APRN-CNM, attending the birth.
Scarlett is the daughter of Isabella White of Effingham. She weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 24¼ inches long.
She is the grandchild of Sarah and Jeremy White of Effingham.
Isabella’s mother, Sarah White, and sister Kaylin White were with Isabella supporting her throughout the night.
Carrie Burkett, communications and development specialist at the hospital, on Tuesday morning said the baby is healthy, happy and “very cute,” and that her mom was resting.
One of the perks to being the first baby of the New Year at Memorial is the basket of goodies that the hospital sends home with the family.
The new mom and baby received such gifts as: a handmade bee-themed quilt from the Material Girls Quilters Group; a gift basket from the Memorial Hospital Gift Shop; a gift bag from the Memorial Hospital medical staff; a gift bag from The Skinny Towel & Washcloth Co. along with a gift certificate; gifts from Story Land in Glen; and gift certificates from Dave’s Bagels in Conway, Elvio’s Pizzeria & Restaurant in North Conway, Hannaford Supermarket, Vito Marcello’s Italian Bistro in North Conway and Hobb’s Tavern & Brewery in Ossipee.
Burkett noted Memorial Hospital is the closest hospital in New Hampshire that has a birthing center to White’s Effingham home, which is t about 45 minutes away.
A total of 207 babies were born at Memorial Hospital Family Birthing Center in 2022.
The birthing center has a staff that includes physicians specializing in obstetrics, pediatrics and family practice, along with nurses certified in midwifery, obstetrics, childbirth education and lactation.
Patients have a choice of receiving care either from nurse midwives or physicians.
In addition, the hospital provides free childbirth classes, breastfeeding and new mom classes and support groups.
For more information about the Family Birthing Center, go to mainehealth.org/Memorial-Hospital/Services/Childbirth-Family-Birthing-Center or call (603) 356-5461.
Hospital spokesman Tim Kershner said it is rare to have the first baby of the year arrive on New Year’s Day although the first baby usually arrives within a week of Jan. 1.
“We always love to have the New Year’s baby, but we like it better when we have healthy babies,” Kershner added.
