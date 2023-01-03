First baby.jpg

Scarlett Elizabeth White, the first baby of the new year at Memorial Hospital is held by new mom Isabella White on Tuesday morning as grandmother Sarah White of Effingham looks on. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — The first baby of the new year has arrived at Memorial Hospital in North Conway.

Scarlett Elizabeth White was born at 4:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, with nurse-midwife Lauren E. Hunter, APRN-CNM, attending the birth.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.