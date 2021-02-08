CONWAY — The state Department of Health and Human Services has notified Memorial Hospital that 150 more COVID vaccine doses will be sent to the hospital each week for appointments to be scheduled only using the 211 state vaccine call center.
The hospital also is receiving 170 more doses per week that are allocated specifically for second shots, but those additional doses may not be available past March.
This is in addition to the 210 doses per week the hospital has been receiving for general Phase 1B signups for the vaccine since the clinic at the former Mt. Washington Observatory Weather Discovery Center opened Jan. 28.
Phase 1B includes New Hampshire residents 65 years of age and older along with younger adults with two or more risk factors. It also includes residents and staff at congregate living facilities for people with developmental disabilities as well as staff at prisons.
Will Owen, emergency preparedness coordinator at Memorial, said the hospital expects to continue to have those 360 doses going forward.
As of Monday afternoon, Owen said, there were still appointment slots open for the second doses and only about a third of the 50 second-dose shots allocated for today’s clinic had been scheduled.
People cannot just show up to get those shots, he cautioned. They must be scheduled through CDC Vaccine Administration Management System, or VAMS, website and be people who have already received their first dose of the vaccine.
The hospital also does not have a waiting list for shots. If it has extra vaccine, it is being used to vaccinate health-care workers and first responders in Phase 1A.
Memorial also last week began to receive doses that were allocated to the state’s site in Tamworth, following the announcement it would close.
Owen said those doses (approximately 500) will go to people scheduled to get their second shot at the Tamworth site, almost all of them in Phase 1A.
“This is great news for Carroll County,” said Memorial President Art Mathisen. “We’ve been working with the state to make certain all eligible residents in Phase 1B are vaccinated quickly.”
Mathisen said the first priority for the additional 150 weekly first doses are residents in Phase 1B who have not been able to schedule an appointment online for their first vaccine dose.
He said computer access and issues related to call volume prevented many from requesting an appointment.
“We’ve been concerned by reports that a number of Phase 1B-eligible residents do not have access to resources,” he said.
Appointments for the additional slots only can only be made by calling 211, the state vaccine call center. The call center operator will verify the caller’s eligibility and create an appointment at the Memorial Hospital vaccine clinic.
These new doses and appointments are for first appointments only and not for residents rescheduling an existing appointment. All of the vaccinations are being done at Memorial’s clinic in North Conway at the former Weather Discovery Center.
The announcement of increased doses at Memorial Hospital came as the state has been regrouping after numerous New Hampshire residents have reported difficulties registering for the vaccine in Phase 1B.
The difficulties include long waits on the 211 phone line and being unable to schedule appointments for the second shot of the vaccine within a week of the recommended date — four weeks for the Moderna vaccine; three for the Pfizer vaccine.
Gov. Chris Sununu said last week that wait times on the 211 line should be going down as the state is training more people to provide assistance on the 211 line and most of the people in Phase 1B have been registered for their first dose of the vaccine.
The Sun has received emails and phone calls from readers concerned about stories they have heard about scheduling their second shot.
The VAMS system also will not allow people to schedule their second shot early.
The difficulties with scheduling on VAMS are real, Sununu acknowledged last week, saying that between 10,000 and 20,000 people have had problems scheduling the second shot in a timely manner. But he said as of this week, the staff at the state’s vaccination clinics will be scheduling return appointments for people when they receive their first shot.
He said everyone will be able to leave that first appointment with a card with a date and time for their second shot along with information on what type of vaccine they have received, either Moderna or Pfizer.
Memorial Hospital has been performing this service for anyone who gets shots at its clinic at the former Weather Discovery Center in North Conway since it opened, scheduling the appointments in its own EPIC electronic records system.
Owen noted that people who are scheduled to get their second shot at Memorial could still receive a notification from VAMS to schedule their second shot.
“We’re telling people to disregard that because you’re already in our system,” he said, explaining that Memorial is using its own EPIC electronic records system to schedule second doses. “And that has been blessed by the state,” he said. “That’s what we have done from the get-go and that’s what we’re continuing to do.”
