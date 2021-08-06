CONWAY — Memorial Hospital has announced it will reopen its COVID-19 testing center on Monday, Aug. 9.
The center, located in the rear of the hospital campus near the emergency department, will test symptomatic people as well as those showing no symptoms of COVID from 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Mondays-Fridays.
Appointments, which are mandatory, may be made by calling (603) 356-0673.
Memorial closed its testing center July 5, citing declining case numbers and increased availability of other testing options in the community. But in a statement Thursday, hospital officials said they are reopening it in response to a growing threat from the Delta variant and rising case load in the state.
After dropping to a low of about 20 new cases per day in mid-June, case numbers have risen sharply in recent weeks and are now averaging more than 100 per day in New Hampshire and Maine.
As of Thursday, there were 1,061 current COVID cases in New Hampshire and 35 hospitalizations.
Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro is also offering drive-up COVID-19 testing for people regardless of whether they have symptoms. To schedule testing there, call (603) 569-7558. Health care guidance calls for people who have symptoms and need to be tested for COVID-19 to isolate/self-quarantine while they await results.
Other health care providers in the Mount Washington Valley, including Saco River Medical Group, Cranmore Health Partners and White Mountain Community Health Center, have testing available tied to patient visits.
CVS and Walgreens are offering drive-up COVID-19 testing, regardless of symptoms, but on Friday websites for both of those companies showed no testing appointment availability at either North Conway store.
The closest CVS locations offering testing were Plymouth and Laconia. The closest Walgreens locations offering testing were in Laconia and in Cornish or Naples, Maine.
A CVS spokesperson confirmed Friday they that had temporarily suspended testing in North Conway, saying: “From time to time, select locations may pause scheduling new testing appointments due to different operational factors. These pauses are temporary and our North Conway store will resume scheduling appointments as soon as possible.”
COVID tests are available online. Amazon recently came out with its own at-home test that is available for $39.99. Pixel by Labcorp, among others, has a home collection test that costs $119 or free if you meet criteria, including symptoms and exposure.
Memorial Hospital spokesman Tim Kershner said Friday the hospital had become aware of people having difficulty getting tested for COVID-19 and that factored into Memorial’s decision to reopen its testing clinic.
“We have heard the community availability of testing was not as robust as we thought it would be,” Kershner said. ‘It’s not that we think anyone did anything wrong. We think that the need is there and we want to be part of that effort again for testing.”
That said, he added, “I’d rather be doing more vaccines than testing.”
Emergency Management Coordinator Will Owen said: “We prepared for this scenario. We kept our testing infrastructure in place in case we had to turn it back on in response to a potential surge in cases, which is what we are seeing.”
In addition to increased COVID-19 cases, the hospital expects school testing to increase, for both local K-12 and college students.
Memorial is offering PCR testing, with results expected within 72 hours, but Kershner said the results often have come back as quickly as 24 hours.
The hospital’s COVID tests are generally covered by insurance. People should have no out-of-pocket costs for the drive-up testing.
Vaccinations remain the best way to protect yourself against the virus, Owen said. “Our vaccine clinic is open Wednesdays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. in North Conway. Walk-in appointments are welcome or people can visit vaccine.mainehealth.org to schedule a specific time,” he said.
Like the testing center, the vaccine clinic can also increase operations quickly if need be.
“In January we were administering vaccines five days a week,” Owen said. “We cut back to one day because of demand but can easily go back to five days.”
He quickly added, “I hope we do get back to more than one day per week. It’s time to end this virus.”
