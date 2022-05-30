CONWAY — From Ossipee, Tamworth and Madison north to Conway, North Conway, Bartlett and Jackson, east to Fryeburg, Maine, and west to Sandwich, ceremonies were held throughout the region Monday to commemorate Memorial Day. Under sunny skies, parades were well-attended in Madison and Fryeburg. Crowds lined Main Street for the Fryeburg parade held at 1 p.m. and led by the Fryeburg/Lovell VFW Post 9783 Color Guard. Participants included the Fryeburg Academy Band.
Serving as grand marshals were Phyllis and Ralph Guptill of the Fryeburg/Lovell VFW Post 9783. Guest speaker at services at Bradley Park was U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jim Wilfong of Stow, Maine.
Prior to the parade, Fryeburg/Lovell VFW Post 9783 held a ceremony at 11 a.m. at Lovell Veterans Park.
In Conway, American Legion Post 46 on Tasker Hill held a ceremony at 11:30 a.m. at Conway Village Cemetery. Spoeaking was Conway native Bill Hounsell, a decorated U.S. Marine who served in Vietnam. Introduced by Post 46 Commander Phil Vasington, Hounsell said Memorial Day is about honoring the brave men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Holding up a copy of the Constitution, Hounsell said: “We are here today to pay tribute to those who freely took this oath and ultimately gave their lives. America is a strong and good nation that stands in silence today and remembers those who were loved and who, in return loved their countrymen enough to die for them.”
A wreath was laid at the Ray Banfill Memorial Garden at the flagpole by Post 46 Auxiliary President Sheila Gormley. Invocations and benedictions were performed by Post chaplain Mary Bolduc. Helping coordinate the ceremonies was Army veteran and Post 46 historian Bob Currier.
Dr. Rich Laracy, who served in the Navy as part of his medical training, providing medical care to both the Navy and the Marine Corps, performed “Amazing Grace” on bagpipes. The Post 46 Legion Honor Guard fired three rifle volleys in salute to the fallen. A recording of taps brought the ceremonies to a close.
Ceremonies were next held by Post 46 at the memorial at the intersection of Eastman Road and Route 16 (the flag at Burger King), followed by a service at the Honor Roll in front of Kennett Middle School, a brief ceremony at St. Margaret’s Anglican Church of Scotland in Conway Village and a gathering at Post 46 on Tasker Hill Road, where refreshments were served.
In North Conway, American Legion Post 95 participated in services atop North Conway Cemetery at 2 p.m. Earlier, members took part in ceremonies at Jackson, Intervale, Glen and Bartlett cemeteries with Francis P. Murphy VFW Post 5386 of Bartlett. A lunch was served at the VFW Post following the cemetery observances.
At the North Conway afternoon ceremony, Navy veteran/first vice commander John Pandora of Brownfield offered remarks, as did Post 95 Commander/Army veteran Jim LeFebvre. Second Vice Commander/USAF-Ret. Maj. John Edgerton laid flowers honoring veterans, and a rifle salute was given by Post 95’s color guard. Taps was played by Abby Lyman.
In Madison, a ceremony was held at 8 a.m. at Lyman Cemetery, followed by one at Gilman Cemetery and a small parade to the Madison Veterans Memorial at Town Hall with a wreath-laying ceremony. Afterward, a pancake breakfast was held at Madison Fire Station presented by the Madison Old Home Week Committee.
In Ossipee, a small ceremony was held at Veterans Park by Ossipee Town Hall. And in Tamworth, a ceremony was held at the Veterans Monument, with a flag raising at noon, with Chief Dana Littlefield of the Tamworth Police Department. Army veteran Annie Provenzano once again led a “mindful Memorial Day” meditation and remembrance session.
Provenzano asked attendees to read a card to honor a fallen New Hampshire soldier. She took videos with her phone at the Veterans Monument in Tamworth Village. The videos can be found on Facebook under #MMD2022 and Peter Barnard.
Reporters Daymond Steer and Rachel Sharples contributed to this article.
