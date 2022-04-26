State Highway Safety Engineer Michael Dugas (left) and Stephen Haas, a project manager with engineering consultants Hoyle, Tanner & Associates of Manchester are seen meeting with Conway selectmen on Aug. 18, 2020, to discuss possible changes to the intersection of East Conway Road and 302. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
The problem intersection looking out from East Conway Road to Route 302 (Eastman Road) on Aug. 17, 2020. The state is leaning toward putting a roundabout there, rather than a stoplight. (FILE PHOTO)
CONWAY — A public information meeting hosted by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation about the plan to improve the intersection of Route 302 and East Conway Road will be held Monday, May 9, at Conway Town Hall starting at 6 p.m.
According to the NH DOT, "The purpose of this meeting is to present citizens and public officials with information regarding the 'Proposed Action Plan. The public will have an opportunity to ask questions and share their thoughts regarding potential improvements to ensure that the project decisions meet public transportation needs and community goals and protect and enhance the environment."
The notice doesn't say what the action plan is. Selectmen and DOT have discussed the intersection for years.
On Labor Day 2018, the 302/East Conway Road intersection was the site of a fatal crash involving a pickup and a motorcycle. The riders on the motorcycle, David and Cathy Oliveira, a married couple from New Bedford, Mass., were killed. There is currently only a stop sign at the intersection.
In 2019, State Highway Safety Engineer Michael Dugas told selectmen that as of 2014, the 302/East Conway Road intersection was the 12th most accident-prone rural intersection in New Hampshire.
During the Aug. 24, 2021 selectmen’s meeting, Town Manager Tom Holmes said the DOT engineer in charge of the project thought a roundabout would be a better solution than a traffic signal, though the decision still has not been formally made.
Of a roundabout, “we believe it’s the right solution,” said Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli.
Dugas told the Sun the state is moving forward with a roundabout.
"I’ll be attending from DOT and will be accompanied by Stephen Haas of the consulting firm Hoyle Tanner Associates," said Dugas. "We will recommend that we proceed with the roundabout as the preferred alternative (to what is existing or a traffic light).
Dugas said the goal is to start construction sometime next year.
"We’ll talk more about the design options, the reasons for supporting the roundabout, and the potential schedule at the meeting," said Dugas.
