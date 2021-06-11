CONWAY — For the first time, two Kennett seniors — Cayleigh Mohla and Grace Ruddy — have both been named Outstanding Career & Technical Center Student of the Year.
“I was thrilled that we were able to honor our top two students with this prestigious award,” said Virginia Schrader, director of the MWV Career and Technical Center. “The teachers nominate and vote on the Outstanding Career & Technical Center Student of the Year and this year it was a flat-out tie.
“I am grateful to North Country Scholars for allowing us to confer this award on two very deserving students,” Schrader said, adding, “Both of these young ladies have shined since their freshmen year. It’s been a pleasure to watch them grow and mature into confident young women ready to take on the world.
“The one word that comes to mind when I think of Cayleigh and Grace is ‘passion,’ “ she continued. “Through trial and error, they both found an area of study that they became passionate about, photography and architecture. ... I am grateful we were able to provide the options and opportunities for these young ladies.”
Criteria for being considered for the award includes “completer” status of one or more programs, induction into the National Technical Honor Society and all that entails, service to the center (taking on projects that benefit the whole center), service to the community, exemplary work ethic (professionalism, perseverance, collaboration and ambition), responsibility, honesty and all-round excellence as a career-tech student who will go on to represent the center in post-secondary education and career
According to Schrader, the award is sponsored by the North Country Superintendents Association and North Country Education Services. “Typically we go to an in-person awards ceremony entitled North Country Scholars in Berlin, but this year it was held virtually,” she noted.
Cayleigh, 18, is the daughter of Megan Zimmerman and Scott Mohla of Madison. Her brother, Scott, is a junior at KHS, and her sister, Mia, attends Kennett Middle School. Cayleigh plans to attend the University of Tampa next January to major in film studies and marketing.
Grace, 18, is the daughter of Lisa Baumgartner and Anthony Ruddy of Jackson. She grew up attending Jackson Grammar School, followed by Josiah Bartlett Elementary School. Grace plans to attend Northeastern University this fall to study architecture.
The graduating seniors recently sat down with the Sun to chat about the past, present and future.
Were you guys surprised by the award?
Cayleigh: “Kind of surprised. I worked pretty hard the past four years, so it was in my head hoping that I got it.”
Grace: “My focus is more academic than career-tech. ... So I didn’t really expect to be recognized for that.
What’s your career-tech specialty?
Grace: “Everything I’ve done has been in architectural drafting. I’ve helped design for Habitat for Humanity, both locally and in Nashua. And worked really closely with Mr. (Paul) Cail’s construction trades classes on their tiny houses.”
Cayleigh: “I’ve just made a video for the eighth-grade orientation and I’m currently working on a video for the banquet for the seniors (to air this Saturday).
It seems like you guys have found your passions already.
Grace: “I know for me, my dad has worked with Mr. (Joe) Riddensdale (teacher of computer-aided drawing and design) in the past through Habitat for Humanity, so when I was looking at coming to Kennett, I knew that I wanted to take some CADD classes. “
Cayleigh: “A similar story for me. My dad knew I like taking photos and he edits videos for fun. At my freshman orientation, we went to the graphics room and he said that I should sign up for it and push me to do it. He actually also knows Mr. Riddensdale from Green Thumb Farms.”
What are you involved in for clubs or activities?
Grace: “I played soccer in the fall and I’m really involved with Key Club. I’m the current secretary. And then I’m obviously in the Skills USA for drafting and then I’m in the French Honor Society, the National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society.
Cayleigh: “I do Skills USA as well. I work currently mostly for myself in photography and I work for Mrs. (Abbey) Donaldson (visual media teacher at KHS) and her company (Division Media). And I’m currently vice president of the Music Honor Society and am in the National Technical Honor Society, too.”
What has the past 15 months been like with school during a pandemic?
Cayleigh: “I would say I struggled severely with my schoolwork. I’ve always had a hard time doing schoolwork at home. So it was very hard for me. I was at one point failing visual media for a while. It was a little tough for me to rebound back within the year, but I did it and still made honors.”
Grace: “I was kind of actually the opposite. I really worked better by myself. So I did not mind it. By the time we went remote, for the majority of my classes, I was in review time for (advanced placement tests), so I didn’t even have that much classwork going on. “
Are you excited about graduation at Cranmore?
Cayleigh: “I’m very happy that I get to experience what they did last year, and this is going to be bigger and better. It’s going to be great.”
Grace: “I’m excited about it. I’m not the type who would like to sit still through an entire graduation ceremony, so I think having the chairlift is going to be way better. And the people I’ve talked to last year who have gone to like multiple graduations, they’re like, yeah, the chairlift was the way to go.”
What was your favorite class and why?
Cayleigh: “I would definitely say visual media. I would say just educating myself in any media aspect and it also helped me grow a lot as a person. I got pushed to be able to public speak better. I’m more confident in myself and just a lot of life skills.”
Grace: “It has been CADD for me. It’s been the class that I’ve had all four years consistently and I’ve loved it every single time. And for me, it’s that subject or that room, I can walk into and immediately just calm down. I don’t feel as much stress, pressured by my grades or testing. And it really allows me to be more creative, which is something really hard to find in the public school educational system.”
What do you think makes a great teacher?
Cayleigh: “I think to listen to the students. They will go the extra length if the student will go the extra length. From being a TA (teaching assistant) I can see the excuses teachers can have, but if the student will go the length and the teacher will go the length to help each other out and they’ll listen to them. I think that’s a great trait that they can have.”
Grace: “I think definitely adaptability in terms of their plan. I know, I also did a TA for Mr. Riddensdale’s class. And one of the things I learned first was everyone learns differently, and I’ve always been in kind of my own academic bubble. So realizing the best teachers I’ve had in hindsight are the ones that can accommodate all different ranges of student abilities. And that’s what really has made them stand out and why everyone loves their class, not just the one person that understands their teaching style.”
What are you going to miss the most about Kennett?
Cayleigh: “I definitely would say the opportunities I was given here at the career-tech center. I feel like it was a good head start for me and my career path. I will definitely miss the center a lot. All of the teachers are all very supportive for their students and any academic needs they need.”
Grace: “I think I’ll definitely miss CADD. And honestly, the building trades rooms, which are two rooms I felt like I could walk in at any time. No one would care that I was there and there was no pressure. I’m going to have to go to college and find more rooms and teachers that I feel like I can walk into and have no pressure to do anything for it.”
What do you see yourself doing 10 years from now?
Cayleigh: “I would like to see myself owning a successful media business. If not, working for a successful media business that is in the creative aspect of media, because that’s our new language these days — it’s all media.”
Grace: “I want to see myself working for a firm that I really believe in. So not only do I like the work they’re doing, but I like the path they’re on. And I feel like there’s growth for me, because I’m assuming my college is gonna take me five years, so I won’t be super far ahead by then. Hopefully, I’ll just be in a place that I am enjoying where I am but still looking to the future.”
What advice do you have for future Eagles?
Cayleigh: “Listen to your teachers; they are not there to beat you up, I would say. They really want to see you succeed. I don’t know any teacher here who doesn’t like their students. They all want to help you, and they generally all do care — so listen to them, take their advice and get your work done.”
Grace: “I would definitely say take any career-tech class you have an interest in. I know, for me, it was one of those things that like I’m looking a academics, I was shooting for top 10 of my class and kind of trying to keep my GPA up, but that meant I sacrificed taking building trades in favor of French, which is a subject that I enjoy, but not nearly as much. Just take something you enjoy over something that’s going to stress you out just for the sake of your GPA.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.