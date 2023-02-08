CONWAY — McDonald’s and a conceptual review of Settlers Green developer Robert Barsamian’s proposed 243-unit Residences on the Saco project are among the among the items on the Conway Planning Board’s agenda tonight.

The board is to undertake site-plan review of a proposal by McDonald’s Corp./McDonald’s USA to redevelop the site by demolishing the PlayPlace, constructing an addition to relocate the drive-thru cash window and reconfiguring the existing drive-thru to a dual order point layout with associated infrastructure at 1750 White Mountain Highway, North Conway.

