CONWAY — McDonald’s and a conceptual review of Settlers Green developer Robert Barsamian’s proposed 243-unit Residences on the Saco project are among the among the items on the Conway Planning Board’s agenda tonight.
The board is to undertake site-plan review of a proposal by McDonald’s Corp./McDonald’s USA to redevelop the site by demolishing the PlayPlace, constructing an addition to relocate the drive-thru cash window and reconfiguring the existing drive-thru to a dual order point layout with associated infrastructure at 1750 White Mountain Highway, North Conway.
According to Sun archives, the 982-square foot PlayPlace was an addition to McDonald’s that was built in 1996. Alliance Construction of Scarborough, Maine, did the construction. It had been approved by the Conway Planning Board in the fall of 1995.
According to Bohler Engineering’s Daniel Allen, McDonald’s is now proposing a waiver from providing a full access driveway and requests the town allow the continued operation of the existing separated exit and entrance driveways.
The applicant contends that the property is “unique as McDonald’s business relies on one-way circulation around the site due to the drive-thru” and reconfiguring the driveway and limiting access to a single point would result in a hardship as it would be a “less efficient and convenient use of their property.”
They are also requesting a waiver for requiring a cross access connection as they had reached out to the abutters to the south, the Hampton Inn, and they are not interested in having such access.
Bohler’s Allen also states that based on feedback from Town Planner Jamel Torres on the originally proposed building elevations, “which have a modern scheme,” they have updated elevations to provide “a more New England style architecture.”
“A standing seem mansard roof is now proposed, with a plus or minus 7.75:12 pitch, along with the majority of the front and side elevations. No mansard roof is proposed at the rear of the building or at the stone veneer brand walls which are intended to indicate entrances for pedestrian access.”
In the second major agenda item, the board is to hold conceptual review of Barsamian’s planned 243-residential unit Residences by the Saco at the former site of the North Conway Drive-In behind Northway Plaza in North Conway. The project is to be called Settlers Common.
Senior project manager Mark Lucy of Horizons Engineering of Ossipee wrote to the planning board Jan. 3, requesting the opportunity to present and review the proposed residential project.
Settlers Common received a variance from the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment at a public hearing on version 5.04 of the project and Lucy told the Sun Tuesday the conceptual review is for version 5.04.7, depicting, he said, “Seven minor updates from version 5.04 resulting from consultations with the North Conway Water Precinct, the North Conway Fire Department, utility providers and the project development team.”
The project is to consist of 15 for-sale townhouse units along the Saco River at the western edge of the property and 228 rental apartments in eight buildings, each consisting of 24 or 36 units ranging of one- or two-bedrooms; each of the apartment buuldings would be three stories high and would be “walk-ups,” meaning they would not have elevators.
Changes include making a 90-degree rotation of the planned clubhouse; altering by 45 degrees the layout of apartment building A-4 to “tidy up the parking lot”; and changing the as-yet unnamed road from ending as a cul-de-sac by the townhouses to continue as a loop to Sawmill Lane, Lucy said.
Last Sept. 21, the Conway ZBA voted 4-1-1 to allow Settlers Common greater density than the town’s zoning ordinance currently allows, in order to build his eight-building rental complex, along with 15 for-sale townhome units, on the former North Conway Drive-In site.
Voting in favor were chair John Colbath, vice chair Andrew Chalmers, Luigi Bartolomeo and alternate Steve Steiner, with board Richard Pierce opposed.
Pierce said he was not convinced that the oddly shaped parcel’s relatively remote location off Route 16 constituted a hardship, one of the factors that are required for a variance.
Barsamian told the Sun the next step is to appear before the planning board for site-plan review.
“There is a lot of work left to do with a lot of people working on this, doing a lot of different things (concerning drainage, etc.),” Barsamian said Feb. 7. “If everything goes according to plan and we received our approvals, we would hope to get those OKs by spring with a possible start of construction this summer.”
Although he did not say when asked at the Sept. 21 ZBA meeting by audience member Jac Cuddy of the MWV Economic Council what the rental rates would be, Barsamian said they would be dictated by size and the market.
He did say the units will range from 300 square feet up to 1,000 square feet.
Under the town’s special exceptions granted for greater density, at least 25 percent of the units must be set aside as affordable long-term housing for 20 years. But Barsamian said he will up that percentage of deed-restricted units to 40 percent.
The complex will be located at 1552 White Mountain Highway, west of North Conway’s busy Route 16 and north of abutter the Saco River Campground.
Barsamian had told planning board members the project is designed to help provide housing for workers and help alleviate the housing crunch that has affected the ability of employers to find workers. He said he needed the density to make the project work.
The meeting gets underway with the first work session by the Master Plan Steering Committee at 5:30 p.m., followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.
