CONWAY — Chris Mattei became Conway’s 21st police chief in the department’s 79-year history when he took the oath of office just after 11:10 a.m. Thursday before a packed and masked rank and file in the station’s conference room.
He promised to continue “to work hard and to have that courage (to do the job the right way while exhibiting) compassion and empathy.”
About 45 people attended the 25-minute ceremony, which also saw Suzanne Kelley-Scott promoted to lieutenant, becoming the second in charge of the department.
All three police commissioners —Bruce Ela, Rodney King and Andy Pepinwere on hand, as was Bartlett and Jackson police chiefs Christopher Keaton and Chris Perley along with Ed Wagner, who retired Wednesday after 25 years, including the last 15½ years as the longest-serving chief in the Conway department’s history.
Wagner was asked to serve as master of ceremonies, reading the biographies of Mattei, 47, and Scott, 38.
Wagner read the biography of Scott, whose wife, Liz is the director of the Child Advocacy Center in Carroll County in Wolfeboro. Her mom, Robin Scott, came up from Massachusetts for the ceremony as did Kelley’s parents, Suzanne and Bob Kelley from Tuftonboro.
Scott, who lives in Madison, took the oath of office from Lora Labbe, the chief’s secretary/office manager, who is also a certified Justice of the Peace. After that, Scott’s wife Liz pinned on her new lieutenant’s badge to a round of applause.
Mattei, a resident of Conway, had Michelle, his wife, and their children, Joshua, 18, a freshman in college this fall, and daughter, Ashlyn, 13, on hand along with his parents, Debra and Richard Mattei (he is a bailiff for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office), Madison and his mother-in-law Dianne Rajotte of Sutton, Mass.
Labbe administered the oath to Mattei, who received his chief’s badge from his wife, Michelle, to another round of cheers and applause.
Scott and Mattei both took the time to thank their families and colleagues.
Mattei congratulated Scott.
“We’ve done a lot of years together,” he said, smiling. “First time I met Suzie, I think was the summer of 2007. I was working North patrol, and fairly new on the job. And she called for assistance with a DWI, some guy on a motorcycle and it seemed like he was seven feet tall and he was a little unruly. And I saw her get this guy off the motorcycle because he wasn’t listening and put him in cuffs before I could get out of my cruiser. And I knew at that point that she was tough.”
He thanked the commissioners.
“It meant a lot to me for you guys to have my back with this and support me through this. And I can promise to you and to (Wagner) and to the rest of the department, I will work hard every day to uphold the standards that we’ve set here at the Conway Police Department.”
Mattei thanked his fellow officers and dispatchers.
“You’ve made the chief and I look pretty good for the last several years at least while I’ve been in this role, I can say that, and I thank you for that. Thank you for your trust and support over the years. And I promise to work hard every day to continue to look for that. And do my best to have that.”
Mattei then recognized his family.
“Thank you for the sacrifices you have made, and that you continue to make in the years to come, probably more,” he said.
Mattei said a career in law enforcement wasn’t on his radar.
“I never had aspirations to be a police officer,” he said. “This was kind of a way out for me believe it or not. I hate to say that now because it’s kind of embarrassing to say that, but when I moved up here in September 2004, I was working in what I thought was a great job (a commercial airline pilot for US Air Express and Delta Connection), my dream job, and things were going great. And three months later, I got furloughed, and said what the hell am I gonna do now? Especially up here, it’s difficult.”
Mattei admits that the first year he didn’t know if law enforcement was a good fit for him. His wife urged him to stick with it.
“I did, and I’m so glad I did,” he said, “because this became my new dream job, and I absolutely loved it and never looked back.
“I’m truly humbled to stand here as the next chief. I learned early on in my career that people may not remember what you said or remember what you did, but they always remember how you treated them and how you made them feel,” he said, concluding, “And as I put on this uniform every day, I promise all of you to work hard and to have that courage, that compassion and empathy.”
Scott thanked her family for all the support they have shown her.
“I think I can speak for everybody in this profession when I say that this job is very, very rewarding. It can certainly be very difficult at times, but in my opinion would be near impossible without support at home. So thank you very much.”
To her colleagues, she said, “I do feel very fortunate to work for such an awesome police department. I think that our department really can be considered second to none. I have now considered this group of men and women that we work with a second family.
“Congratulations to Chief Mattei and to the Mattei family,” she continued. “And thank you to Chief Mattei and Chief Wagner and to the board of commissioners. I’m forever grateful that you have the faith in my ability to step up into this new role. And I look very much forward to the new challenges in this position.”
