CONWAY — Three longtime members of the Conway Police Department — Chief Ed Wagner, Cpl. Sean McGrath and dispatcher Jim Mykland — who had a combined 66 years of experience on the force, were given a fitting send-off on Wednesday by their colleagues and members of the Jackson Police Department and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
Following a brief ceremony in the station’s conference room, Mykland, a dispatcher for 19 years; McGrath, who started as a traffic control officer, then worked part-time before becoming a full-time officer for 22 years; and Wagner, who served for 25 years; exited the station.
They were met by two lines of saluting officers and dispatchers that ran the length of the sidewalk to the parking lot.
Dispatch Supervisor Joanne MacKenzie, now the longest-serving member of the department at 23 years, went over police radio announcing McGrath’s and Wagner’s badge numbers, 709 and 701, for the final time. The department did a similar thing Sunday on Mykland’s final day.
“Chief Edward Wagner has worked his final shift for the Conway Police Department,” MacKenzie broadcast. “As a true public servant, your dedication to duty and devotion to your family were beyond reproach. You made your family and the people you served proudly.
“We thank you for 25 years of service and we will you the best to whatever your future brings. Chief Edward Wagner is retired and out of service. We have the watch from here. “
Wagner, with Lynore, his wife, made their way through the line-up high-fiving each of his colleagues.
“I’m, not going to lie, it was a little emotional,” Wagner said Thursdayat the promotion ceremony of new chief Chris Mattei and Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott.
“He lost it at home a little bit,” Lynore said, adding she’s already put him to work on “a honey-do” list.
“We were up at 8 a.m. and went to Lowe’s, he’s been to the transfer station,” she said. “He even said he’s learned to vacuum.”
Wagner, 55, agreed to emcee Mattei’s and Scott’s promotions, after a little bit of friendly ribbing from the rank and file, who still refer to him as “Chief.”
“It’s Ed, and I’m just a guy now, I’m just a guy,” he said, smiling.
“I’m about 11 hours into my retirement, I didn’t know that I was going to be called back in here,” he said as he took to the podium. “Since I can’t get overtime, I’ll put in for some type of fee.”
Mattei thanked Wagner, his chief, after receiving the promotion.
“It’s Ed and I’m just a guy,” Wagner said as he tried to hide behind a television monitor.
Wagner had the last word at the end of the ceremony: “Now get back to work. I’m a taxpayer, I pay your salaries!”
