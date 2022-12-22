CONWAY — The Conway Planning Board is seeking community volunteers to serve on the steering committee that will work with the planning board and its hired consultant to update the town's master plan in 2023.
That call for members at large followed a somewhat contentious meeting Dec. 8, where board members Mark Hounsell and Bill Barbin called to open up membership on the 12-member committee to all planning board members and the community.
Hounsell made a motion seconded by Barbin that all seven members of the planning board should serve on the committee, not just the three named on the original list, who were chair Ben Colbath, vice chair Ailie Byers and selectmen's representative Steve Porter.
The proposed 12-member list had been prepared by the selection committee that worked to hire the consultant. In addition to Colbath, Byers and Torres, that selection committee included Porter and Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli.
Those five were listed on the original proposed list for the advisory committee, along with Josh McAllister of HEB Engineers, Kathy Menici, executive director of the MWV Housing Coalition; Ben Wilcox, president/general manager of Cranmore Mountain Resort; Kate Richardson of Bergeron technical Services of Conway; Jason Gagnon, superintendent of the North Conway Water Precinct; Stephen Johnson, co-owner of Moat Mountain Brewery and Restaurant of North Conway; Dick Delaney, president of the Valley Originals independent restaurant group; and Kit Hickey, co-owner of the Bluebird Project LLC with board member Eliza Grant.
Byers said some people who were approached opted not to serve.
Planning Director Jamel Torres and Hounsell butted heads on whether that would make the job of having to post meetings more onerous for town staff.
Torres said having more than three planning members serve constituted a quorum, which would therefore require all meetings to be publicly noticed by town staff.
Barbin concurred with Hounsell that the list had to be more representative.
“The people that I have taken this list to and asked what do you think about this as a group of advisory committee have said, ‘So, who's representing the rest of the town?’ because ... we have five tourism-based industries … multimillion dollar enterprises making their money off tourism,” said Barbin.
Alternate Ted Phillips, speaking from the audience, said it was important to not have any appearance of conflict of interest.
Hounsell's motion was approved 4-2, with Hounsell, Barbin, Eliza Grant and Erik Corbett voting in favor, Porter and Byers voting against while Colbath stated that he was “present.”
In a subsequent motion, the board unanimously approved an amendment by Hounsell and seconded by Barbin to give Colbath have the authority to appoint members as he sees fit, to include two alternates and to confer with Torres before accepting applications to the committee.
Torres on Wednesday said he had spoken with the hired consultant, S.E. Group of Burlington, Vt., and developed a flier soliciting applicants for the committee. it is available at town hal, and locations around town, including the public library, and online at tinyurl.com/2wcwdnz3.
Those interested in serving should email a letter of interest to Torres by Jan. 6, 2023 at jtorres@conwaynh.org.
The flier notes that the committee will meet every four to six weeks on Thursday evenings from 5:30-7 p.m to review master plan drafts as necessary.
The first meeting is set for Feb. 9, to be followed by a second one March 9 with future dates to be set thereafter.
“The steering committee will be meeting as part of our planning board work sessions but at 5:30 instead of the work sessions, which normally started at 6 p.m.," said Torres.
The flier asks residents if they would “like to shape the future of Conway,” and says that applicants “do not need to be an expert on planning and development” to join the group.
Master plan updates have not been done since 1981 other than to work on a few chapters in 2003.
At the Dec. 8 meeting, Hounsell and Barbin voiced their objections after Torres presented the original proposed list of local community members to the board for consideration.
