master plan flier

The town of Conway has developed a flier to call for volunteers from the community to serve on the master plan committee. (COURTESY IMAGE)

CONWAY — The Conway Planning Board is seeking community volunteers to serve on the steering committee that will work with the planning board and its hired consultant to update the town's master plan in 2023.

That call for members at large followed a somewhat contentious meeting Dec. 8, where board members Mark Hounsell and Bill Barbin called to open up membership on the 12-member committee to all planning board members and the community.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.