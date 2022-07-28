BARTLETT — When Massachusetts man Michael Lunardo came up north to go hiking with his two dogs, they (and he) ended up spending a lot more time in the wilderness than he’d planned after one of them got loose and went missing for 11 days.
The story began when Michael Lunardo, 29, came up to the valley on July 3 to go hiking with his dogs Rocko, a husky, and Bergie, a husky-Lab mix.
But on his way to Jackson, he got distracted by his GPS and accidentally rear-ended a Honda Civic on Route 16 near Lucy’s Hardware. When he stopped to trade insurance information, Bergie and Rocko got loose.
“They just took off on me,” said Lunardo, adding that Rocko was caught within 15 minutes. “It was Bergie who evaded everybody. Then the hunt was on.”
Unfortunately, Lunardo couldn’t stay on Bergie’s tail because he hurt his ankles in the crash and had to go to the hospital.
“I truthfully just ended up just limping out of the hospital before I even got the doctor to me because I’m like, I gotta get back out there and look for him,” said Lunardo.
The next day, Lunardo posted to the North Conway & MWV Info Sharing Facebook page that he was “desperate for help” finding Bergie.
Over the next week and a half, Lunardo — who is in the property restoration business — returned to the Intervale area multiple times.
On July 5 he made a day trip to begin the search with Rocko, and about 30 locals heeded his call for help thanks to the Facebook page.
“What was incredible in all of this is the overwhelming display of love and caring from a group of people who didn’t know Michael,” said page moderator Mark Goodspeed. “Watching visitors and locals all come together to help this man find his beloved dog shows us that despite all the differences in this world, caring and love will always prevail.”
During this time, Bergie was spotted, but he wasn’t ready to come home.
“We were calling his name, and we ended up seeing him up there by Intervale Lane. And he was evading everybody. And, you know, we spotted him five times, running through neighborhoods,” Lunardo said.
Granite State Dog Recovery put out fliers, and locals on Facebook would keep him apprised as to where they saw Bergie.
On July 8, he came back and camped behind Intervale Lane by the Saco, hoping Bergie would smell him and Rocko and come to them.
On July 9, at about 8 a.m. July 9, Lunardo saw Bergie across the river, but he couldn’t get to him and the trail went cold until he was spotted that evening at L.A. Drew.
Lunardo said he met with Meadowwood Lane resident Josephine Rockett whom he described as a “blessing” for all her help. They asked neighbors to stop leaving dog food out for Bergie so as to create a “central location” where he might appear. Rockett used her son Travis’ trail cam to monitor the feed station/cage trap she and Jess Theberge set up.
“It pulled my heartstrings because I have a love of animals,” she said.
On July 11, at around 7 a.m. Bergie was spotted by the trail cam eating from a food bowl set up at L.A. Drew. They set up a cage trap there as well but Bergie was too smart to fall for that.
A bear cub wasn’t as savvy and was temporarily caught in the cage until its mother figured out how to get her baby out. They also got images of a coyote.
Bergie seemed to be hanging around L.A. Drew and Lunardo was granted permission to camp on company property on July 13.
The next day, Rockett told him that Bergie was seen around the L.A. Drew building again. On July 15, while Lunardo was cooking hot dogs for dinner, lo and behold, who appears 20 feet away but Bergie. Lunardo began sweet talking to the dog, all the while worried that any false move would send Bergie running again.
Meanwhile, Rocko got his leash tangled on a log. Bergie alternated between playing with Rocko and coming closer to Lunardo and when he got about 3 feet away, Lunardo lunged and caught him.
Then Rocko managed to slip off his collar, prompting Lunardo to worry he might have to go back to “the locals” and ask for help finding Rocko. Eventually, however, he was able to get control over both 60-pound dogs.
He asked a reporter to picture the joyful scene. “I’m barefoot with two sprained ankles on the rocks of the Saco River with both my dogs’ collars in my hand yelling up at the sky saying, ‘It’s over. We got them, it’s over.’”
Rockett said it was a miracle Bergie survived in the “wilderness of Bartlett among coyotes and bears.”
Lunardo is grateful for the help he received.
“Really the important messages are Bergie’s home and safe, I couldn’t have done it without these locals, these people were a blessing,” he said.
Another important message? “Distracted driving has more consequences than just for yourself,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.