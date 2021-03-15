CONWAY — More than 300 veterans were vaccinated last Friday at Kennett High School in a clinic run by the Manchester VA Medical Center in the Peter Ames Gymnasium.
The gym allowed a large space for social distancing as the crew of about 25 medical professionals administered shots through the clinic, giving them shots of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The clinic was by appointment and only.
The VA recently opened vaccinations to any veteran who is enrolled in the VA health-care system.
Local veteran Ray Gilmore of Bartlett, who helped to get the word out, reported that veterans he talked to thought the clinic ran well.
He noted that the wife of one veteran said: “We feel so fortunate to have had an opportunity to have him vaccinated. He was very impressed with how well the clinic was run, how friendly everyone was, and really enjoyed the opportunity to be in the company of fellow veterans.”
Kristin Pressly, public affairs officer for the VA Manchester Healthcare System, said the medical center staff were pleased with the turnout and “the veterans’ experience was a tribute to Team VA Conway,” which runs the VA’s community based outreach clinic on Hobbs Street in Conway and helped staff the clinic.
“We are incredibly grateful to the Kennett High School SAU 9 for their partnership and use of space,” she said. “Everyone seemed to have an easy time finding where to go and getting through the process.”
Of the three currently available vaccines, only Johnson & Johnson is a single-shot vaccine. Pfizer and Moderna both are two-shot series vaccines, with the shots separated by three or four weeks.
With limited supplies of the three currently available vaccines, Mary Jean Kellermann, chief of pharmacy for the VA Manchester, said the center saved its Johnson & Johnson allocation for its rural clinics.
“We definitely had to come to the North Country because we had veterans who wanted to vaccinate who were in rural areas,” she said. “We thought why don’t we just give them Johnson & Johnson so they don’t have to travel a second time? And then we are done here and we can move to another place.”
Most of the VA vaccine clinics are held at the Manchester medical center, which is doing clinics five to six days per week. The VA also held a tri-state clinic in Portsmouth last week.
Local vets were enthusiastic about the “one and done” shot.
Todd Nelson, 28, of Madison, who served in the Army in Afghanistan, said the he signed up for the VA clinic because it would be a single-shot vaccine. “I just wanted the one shot. I didn’t want to sign up for the two shots,” he said.
Nelson said he had COVID in January, and was sick for a week and half. One reason he is happy to get the vaccine, he said, is that he had heard COVID can get worse if people get it a second time. “I’m hoping this prevents that,” he said.
On the whole, he said he got the vaccine because “I think it’s necessary. I hope it allows not just me but other people to travel again.”
Colleen Crowley, 65, of Tuftonboro, said she hadn’t heard which vaccine she would be getting but was glad to know it was the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because she is planning to travel within the month.
“I wasn’t going to get the vaccine, but I have to travel to Sedona (Ariz.) and work with some people who are compromised with Stage 4 breast cancer, so I decided to get it,” she said.
“I’m not a fan of getting vaccines. I live a healthy lifestyle. Of course I could get COVID, but I don’t put myself in that position,” she said, “But I’ll do it for others — that’s why I’m here. People seem to feel better when they know you’re getting the shot.”
Robert “Rusty” Reinhold, 65, of West Ossipee said he was looking forward to being able to visit with family and friends who have been vaccinated without having to wear a mask.
He has children in Maine and Vermont but hasn’t seen some of them in months because they are being cautious. “It’ll be nice to get a little bit of normalcy back,” he said.
Reinhold said he had just turned 65 and had signed up with the state of New Hampshire a few days before the VA called to ask if he wanted to come to a VA vaccine clinic.
He was delighted, saying, “I’d rather deal with the VA. The care, you just can’t beat it.”
Dr. James Pacheco, who works at the community-based outreach clinic in Conway, encourages veterans to get the vaccine as soon as it becomes available.
As many as 30 percent of military personnel have said they do not want to get the vaccine, and Pacheco acknowledged there are people who are afraid to get it because there have been no long-term studies.
But he said, “The science right now is saying get the vaccine.”
“Like anything in medicine, it’s cost versus benefit,” he said, adding that the potential benefits are great, especially for people in high risk groups — those over the age of 60 and people with pre-existing conditions.
“Right now, the numbers are showing that if you get COVID, it looks like about one out of every 63 or 64 people will have bad outcome,” he said, “but about 90 percent of that is people over the age of 60-65.”
For someone who is young and healthy, the chances are much better that they will survive the illness, but they could pass the virus on to someone else.
The bottom line? “Get the shot,” he said. “Because it isn’t just protecting yourself. It’s makes it less likely for you to transmit to other people.”
When asked if the VA would hold another vaccination clinic in the Conway area, officials said they would look at the results of the Friday clinic and the need in the North Country before making that determination.
If you are a veteran and have not enrolled in VA health care, you can learn how to sign up by going to va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply. You can also download the application at va.gov/vaforms/medical/pdf/10-10EZ-fillable.pdf or call the toll-free hotline at (877) 222-8387, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. to get help.
For more information, go to manchester.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp or va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine.
Staff reporter Lloyd Jones contributed to this report.
