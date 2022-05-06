OSSIPEE — A Conway man pleaded guilty Thursday in Carroll County Superior Court to misdemeanor indecent exposure at Lower Falls in the White Mountain National Forest two summers ago.
Richard Solis, 52, appeared in front of Judge Amy Ignatius by video/phone conference from what appeared to be a parked car. Ignatius also attended remotely and wore a sweater rather than a judge’s robe.
The prosecutor was Assistant Carroll County Attorney Christopher Mignanelli and court-appointed counsel for Solis was John Bresaw of Friedman & Bresaw of Meredith.
In July of 2020, the New Hampshire State Police and Carroll County Attorney’s Office charged Solis with Class B felony “indecent exposure and lewdness” for an alleged incident at the U.S. Forest Service’s Lower Falls Recreation Site in Albany on July 12.
The site is billed as the “the most popular destination on the Kancamagus Highway,” according to the Forest Service. The Swift River flows into a “large pool.”
On Thursday, the charge was reduced to a misdemeanor. Ignatius read the charge aloud. It said Solis performed an “act of lewdness, under circumstances which you should have known would likely cause affront or alarm.”
The judge added, “Specifically, you, Mr. Solis, put your hands in your pants and touched your own genitals in the presence of five people in public. How do you plead? Guilty or not guilty?”
Solis replied, “Guilty.”
In response to a question by Ignatius, Solis said he is on a doctor-prescribed medication to “combat” any “mental conditions” he may have.
As part of the plea, the prosecution agreed to drop a domestic violence charge that had been filed in district court.
Ignatius went on to sentence Solis to a 12-month jail sentence with all but 136 days suspended for two years. The 136 days is time he served awaiting the resolution of the case. He also has one year of probation. He also has to complete 24 hours of batterer’s counseling within one year.
Solis, who is unemployed, doesn’t have to pay for his legal representation, said Ignatius. She asked if that was clear.
“Yes, your honor,” said Solis.
According to the July 2020 probable cause affidavit, State Trooper Eryn Murphy was dispatched to the scene for the report of a “suspicious man making women and children uncomfortable.”
Murphy said she arrived at the scene and spoke with Park Ranger Katie Ellis, who told her that a family witnessed “the man performing lewd acts in public in front of them and their children.”
“Solis admitted to urinating in public under the bridge with other people around, but he denied any act of lewdness,” Murphy said.
Witnesses told Murphy they saw Solis walking up and down the river and hiding behind rocks and trees while staring at their daughter, who was in her 20s. Two children were also present, age 2 and 6.
The young woman’s brother said he tried to block Solis’ view of his sister but Solis kept moving around, seeking a better vantage point.
One of the witnesses went to confront Solis and allegedly saw his arm halfway down his pants to his elbow. Solis was arrested at the scene and charged with a Class B misdemeanor and later booked at the Conway police station. The charge was later increased to a felony because children were involved.
However, language about the children was subsequently removed from the complait and the charge reduced back to a misdemeanor.
