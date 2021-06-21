CONCORD — A former Newfields man pleaded guilty in federal court on June 3 to destruction of government property in connection to damaging signs owned by the White Mountain National Forest, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced.
According to court documents and statements made in court, in the fall of 2016, U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service Law Enforcement Officers working in the Pemigewasset Ranger district of the White Mountain National Forest began noticing that USDA Forest Service signs, property, and interpretive materials on kiosks were being stolen and/or vandalized. Dwayne Grim, 52, formerly of Newfields, now of Oregon was the defendant.
The incidents occurred primarily in the towns of Woodstock, Benton, Easton, Landaff, Bath and Warren.
On Jan. 14, 2018, a law enforcement officer notified the Forest Service that he had recovered signs that appeared to belong to the Forest Service at Grim’s home in Newfields.
Grim later admitted to cutting down and/or removing signs belonging to the Forest Service in the area of the White Mountain National Forest. Many of the stolen signs were later recovered, some with Grim’s assistance.
In total, Grim damaged at least 26 signs and caused approximately $3,868 in damages to Forest Service property. As part of his plea, Grim agreed to make full restitution to the Forest Service. Grim is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept 9.
“The White Mountain National Forest attracts visitors from all over the world,” said Farley.
“By destroying Forest Service signs and property, Grim not only committed a federal crime, but also inconvenienced many people seeking to enjoy the National Forest. To protect the White Mountain National Forest, we will not hesitate to bring federal charges against those who commit crimes there.”
The plea agreement states that the U.S. Attorney's Office is recommending a sentence that includes one year of probation and as a condition of probation he will not be allowed to enter and remain on federal public lands but he would be able to drive through federal public lands on his way elsewhere. He also gives up ownership of a rotary blade cutter and shall pay restitution with 50 percent due by sentencing and the rest to be in installments set by the court to be paid in full by the expiration of probation.
The court isn't bound by the deal and if the court rejects it, that's not a basis for Grim to withdraw his plea.
This matter was investigated by the USDA Forest Service and the Newfields Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kasey Weiland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.