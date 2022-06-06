BERLIN — A man who broke his neck diving into the mud at North Conway’s Mud Football Tournament in 1991 died in a utility terrain vehicle crash Saturday.
Now, the OHRV community is mourning the loss of David Baldassara, who was killed when he lost control of his utility terrain vehicle while riding on the Seven Islands Trail in the unincorporated place of Cambridge.
Baldassara, 53, who was paralyzed in an accident in 1991, was riding his utility terrain vehicle north on the trail shortly after 1 p.m. with a friend.
According to N.H. Fish and Game, he lost control of the UTV approximately 2 miles from Route 26. The UTV went off the right side of the trail, striking a small tree and ejecting Baldassara. The UTV then rolled over and came to rest on top of him.
Baldassara’s riding companion and other riders rushed to his aid and lifted the UTV off him. A 911 call was placed and an emergency response was initiated, but the crash was fatal. The investigation into the exact cause of the crash is ongoing.
Baldassara was longtime president of the Sunset Riders ATV Club, which maintains the ATV connector trail from the Berlin trail system to the Millsfield ATV trail system. He served on the board of the North Country OHRV Coalition and Ride the Wilds. Baldassara also volunteered at the Jericho ATV Festival.
“He was great at spearheading a lot of stuff,” said Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Paula Kinney.
Kinney said Baldassara liked to ride his UTV and frequently could be found on the Seven Islands Trail. She said he loved to talk to other riders and was always happy and easygoing. “He will be missed,” she said.
Baldassara was also active in advocating for people with disabilities. In 1991, he broke his neck diving into the mud during opening ceremonies for the Mud Football Tournament in North Conway and used a wheelchair after that.
After his accident, the practice of diving into the mud during introductions was discontinued.
Baldassara received a $525,000 out-of-court settlement, according to the Mountain Ear, a now-defunct Mount Washington Valley weekly newspaper and Mud Bowl sponsor.
His obituary said the accident “stole his mobility but not his spirit.”
Baldassara served on the Board of Granite State Independent Living and was vice president of Enhanced Life Options. In 2006, Enhanced Life Options presented Baldassara with its “Member of the Year” award, noting he had overcome his disabilities and embodied what the organization is trying to achieve for people with disabilities.
Posting on Facebook on Sunday, his cousin, Stephanie Dupont Hanlon of Gorham, recalled good times with Baldassara, “who was like my little brother as were born just a few months apart and my lifelong chum for 53 years.”
She shared: “He was just a great guy all around ... David had many challenges throughout his life but overcame them all as he never complained. For being a paraplegic, he took life by the horns and lived life to the fullest! Heck he just skydived not that long ago!
“We all could learn a lot from my cousin. As I write this tears are running down, and I am still in complete utter shock that he’s really gone. ... We as a family have always been close but I feel this tragedy will bring us even closer.”
