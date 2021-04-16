BERLIN — A major COVID-19 outbreak at the federal prison here has affected 20 percent of the total inmate population.
The Bureau of Prisons Thursday reported the facility is closed to all visitors with 145 inmates and two staff members testing positive for the virus. According to the bureau, the medium security prison houses 651 inmates, including 25 in the minimum security satellite camp.
The Androscoggin Valley COVID-19 Community Group said the outbreak represents the highest number of positive cases for the area over the past 14 months and urged residents to keep wearing masks and practicing social distancing to prevent community spread.
The state prison in Berlin showed no active cases as of Thursday.
The Coos County Nursing Home is also experiencing an outbreak, with six residents and seven staff members testing positive.
On Monday, both local school districts, SAU 3 and SAU 20, will return to in-person school. SAU 3, representing Berlin, had requested a waiver but the request was rejected.
Despite Gov. Chris Sununu lifting the state mask mandate on Friday, both school superintendents said they will maintain COVID protocols, including masks and social distancing, although Berlin said meeting the social distancing standards will be tough in some areas.
