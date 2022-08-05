Fryeburg, Maine, Town Manager Katie Haley sees a number of problems with Maine's Property Tax Stabilization for Senior Citizens program and she described them at the July 28 select board meeting. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
FRYEBURG, Maine — Property Tax Stabilization for Senior Citizens has some serious flaws, according to the Fryeburg town manager and selectmen.
Basically, if you are a senior and register for the program, it freezes your tax bill at whatever it was in April. For example, if you have a $2,000 tax bill and the town raises taxes, your bill stays at $2,000 as long as you remain in the program.
A flaw the town pointed out was that if an enrolled senior living in an average home hit the lottery and moved to a mansion. Fryeburg officials say taxes on the mansion would still be $2,000.
The board discussed the tax stabilization program, which is described on Maine.gov, on July 28. The deadline to apply for it is Dec. 1.
Qualified to apply are those age 65 and older who are permanent Maine residents, have owned a home for at least 10 years and are eligible for a homestead exemption on the property they are applying under. A homestead is a permanent residence.
“Once you have applied and are approved to participate in the pogram, the property tax billed to you for the next tax year will be frozen at the amount you were billed in the previous tax year,” says Maine.gov. “You must file a new application each year by Dec. 1 in order to maintain that stabilized tax amount.
It says if people apply by Dec. 1, 2022, and qualify for the program, the amount of tax billed to them for the April 1, 2023, tax year would be the same as the amount billed for the April 1, 2022, tax year.
“As long as you continue to qualify and to file timely annual renewal applications, the amount you are billed each subsequent year will be frozen at the amount billed for the April 1, 2022, tax year. The state will reimburse your municipality for the difference between the amount billed to you and the tax that would otherwise be due.”
While the program sounds like a nice break for seniors, selectmen and Town Manager Katie Haley flagged a number of problems with it.
“This piece of legislation got so many holes in it looks like a dartboard,” said Tom Kingsbury, chair.
Selectman Kimberly Clarke took issue with the lack of asset or income limits.
“I think this is a great tool for people that need it,” said Clarke. “Unfortunately, it was drafted incorrectly, in my opinion, because it makes no exception for income. So if you’re 65 years old, and you made a million dollars last year, you can have your taxes count, and your taxes will never be raised.”
She suggested that those who don’t need it shouldn’t take it as taking it shifts tax burden to other people. She said even if the state reimburses the town the money still has to come from somewhere.
Town Manager Katie Haley said although the state will reimburse the towns, the wait for the reimbursement could lead to a “cash flow issue.” Another issue is people can move from town to town and so Fryeburg would have to know what the newcomers’ tax bills were from the town they left.
Haley said this could lead to a bonanza for those already wealthy enough to buy property. “You can have your cabin with no running water, lock in your property taxes, then go buy your $2 million place on the ocean,” said Haley adding the property taxes would be kept at the rate they were for the “rustic cabin.”
Selectman Tom Klinepeter said when the legislature gets the cost of reimbursing the municipalities, they will come back and look at the program.
The Sun on Monday asked Haley by email if she stood by her comment that someone could buy a shack, live there for a few years, then buy a mansion and pay taxes on it as if it were a shack.
“That is accurate,” said Haley in an email to the Sun sent Tuesday.
