Shopkeepers and passers-by attend to a man and woman who were hit by a pickup June 13 as they were crossing White Mountain Highway in North Conway. Police say the couple, from Rehoboth, Mass., sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries. (JACK GRIFFIN PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Maine man who police say struck two pedestrians in June was indicted by a Carroll County Superior Court grand jury on Sept. 16.

The jury indicted Christopher Churchill, 51, of West Buxton, Maine on a class B felony charge of driving after revocation or suspension. Class B felonies are punishable by up to 3½ to seven years in prison.

