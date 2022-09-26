Shopkeepers and passers-by attend to a man and woman who were hit by a pickup June 13 as they were crossing White Mountain Highway in North Conway. Police say the couple, from Rehoboth, Mass., sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries. (JACK GRIFFIN PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Maine man who police say struck two pedestrians in June was indicted by a Carroll County Superior Court grand jury on Sept. 16.
The jury indicted Christopher Churchill, 51, of West Buxton, Maine on a class B felony charge of driving after revocation or suspension. Class B felonies are punishable by up to 3½ to seven years in prison.
“Christopher A Churchill, knowingly drove a motor vehicle in this state during a period of suspension or revocation of his or her license or driving privilege and is involved in a collision resulting in death or serious bodily injury, as defined in RSA 625:11,VI,” reads the indictment signed by Deputy County Attorney Keith Blair.
“To wit, Christopher Churchill struck a pedestrian in a cross walk on White Mountain Highway in North Conway, N.H., causing serious bodily injury while his driver’s license was suspended or revoked by the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles on Nov. 2, 2016,” Blair wrote.
The incident happened June 13 on White Mountain Highway in the heart of North Conway Village near Valley Food and Beverage. Conway Police responded with North Conway Fire and Rescue and Action Ambulance.
Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei said June 13 that “upon arrival, officers found that a yellow 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche, operated by a 52-year-old male from Buxton, Maine had struck two pedestrians who were crossing the street in front of International Mountain Equipment. The two pedestrians, identified to be a male and female couple from Rehoboth, Mass., were utilizing the crosswalk when they were struck by the pickup truck.
The man driving the Chevrolet Avalanche was making a left turn out of the parking lot of Valley Food and Beverage when the collision occurred.
“The two pedestrians were transported to Memorial Hospital by Action Ambulance with non-life- threatening injuries. The extent of their injuries was unknown at the time of this press release,” Chief Mattei said.
The incident was captured on the nearby House of Jerky’s security video, which was sent to police. Owner Bill Kittredge said a staff member of his ran out and knelt with the man until an EMT from IME came out of the building across the street.
Churchill was taken by Conway Village Ambulance to Memorial Hospital.
Churchill is to be arraigned Oct. 20 by Superior Court Judge Mark D. Attorri. Judge Amy Ignatius normally sits in Carroll Superior Court.
