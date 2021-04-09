CONWAY — Construction on the long-awaited Main Street Project is set to begin again for the season April 12.
The work will start with the western portion of the project, running from the Conway Village railroad tracks to around the Four Corners. It involves rebuilding the road and sidewalks and replacing a water main that has leaded joints. Construction Signs are already popping up on both ends of the project and at the intersection of 16 Route and Route 25.
Two-way traffic will be maintained but on-street parking in the village will become "non-existent," said Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli on Thursday.
The cost of the western project is $3.9 million. Awarded the contract was A.J. Coleman and Son of Albany. Coleman did drainage work last fall.
"It'll be an inconvenience to try to drive through Conway village, but this project will be done, and it'll be good for 50 or 100 years before anyone even get ever gets to doing rebuilding it like this again," said state Rep. Tom Buco (D-Conway) by phone Friday. "It's going to be a beautiful thing."
The bulk of the work will be done in one construction season, said Buco but there may be some paving and landscaping next year.
The goal had been to begin construction of the western section in 2020 but because the two parts of the project shared the same historic review process under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) there was a question as to whether the whole project would be delayed another year.
In terms of the July 4 parade, it normally starts at Hillside Avenue and runs down Main Street in Conway Village, but this year the road will be torn up due to the Main Street project, said Holmes. So instead, the parade will go south down Route 153 to American Legion Post 46 on Tasker Hill Road.
DegliAngeli said this project has been discussed since the aughts and design and permitting work about five years ago.
Meanwhile, the Eastern project is in "preliminary design" phase and is several years from construction. The town's design needs DOT approval. The cost has not been determined. This second project would include improvements to traffic flow such as changes to the intersections.
The eastern portion proposal includes possibly adding lanes at the four corners and two lanes curving north and a third one east on Route 113 past the library.
In 2019, Conway Public Library officials were concerned because the then design affected the library’s land. DegliAngeli said Thursday that the design has changed, and now the proposed impacts would be on the other end of the street and are slated to affect the properties of the Echo Group, Saco River Medical Group and Alpine Title Services.
This new design would move traffic better because it's better aligned with Route 16 west of the light. However, it would require land takings.
