MADISON — Madison Elementary School will begin classes on Sept. 2 with masks being optional. The Madison School Board adopted a 50-page re-entry plan on Monday night.
You can view the Madison Re-Entry Plan on the school’s website at tinyurl.com/33yrwvt6.
Serving on the Madison Elementary School Re-Entry Planning Team were SAU 13 Superintendent Dr. Michael Whaland; Madison Elementary Principal Heather Woodward; Food Service Manager Janet Cox; parent school board member Sarah DeMartino; school nurse Kim Cromie; head custodian Ken Eckardt; library/media specialist Tammy Flanigan; administrative assistant Holly Crockett; and classroom teacher Kate Stanley.
“We know and want to stress that any of our plans are subject to change at a moment’s notice,” the team stated in the plan. “We have been able to relax a few of our procedures from last year’s plan due to the current guidance, our success from last year and monitoring our local community transmission. We again understand that COVID-19 still exists and is a concern to our community and the greater valley. This plan is designed within this situation knowing that if COVID-19 cases in our school community increase (including students, families and staff), we will have to change our course accordingly. Our administrative team in consultation with the school board will continue to monitor the situation closely.”
The Madison School Board — chair Jim Curran, Jeremy Cox, Wendy Grzesik, Michael Brooks and newest member Eddie Robinson voted 5-0 on Monday to approve the plan which includes making mask-wearing optional.
“The committee did a phenomenal job,” Curran said by phone on Thursday. “We waited until at Aug. 11 (after the state released its school and childcare tool kit for the 2021-22 school year) to vote on the plan.
Last August, the board unanimously approved a return-to-school plan, voting to support face-to-face learning. Students weren’t required to wear masks during the entire school day.
“We took a lot of heat for that,” he said, “but at the end of the year, we yielded the same results at other districts. Students and staff were all safe.”
Curran added: “We polled our parents and looked at all of the data. Heather and her team have done a phenomenal job. The plan is concise and lets people know what we need to do to start the school year safely.”
Curran said he and his colleagues collected survey information from parents, and the vast majority did not want masks to be mandatory for the entire day. More than 50 citizens took part in an Aug. 3 listening session on reopening plans for SAU 13 and the Madison School District.
The 24-page plan in 2020 stated, in part, “Staff and students are expected to wear a face-covering according to CDC guidance. Specifically, face coverings must be worn when entering/exiting the bus, for the bus ride, when entering and exiting the building, walking in hallways, and when 6 feet of physical distance between another person is not possible.”
On masks, Curran said, “We went with what the town wanted,” adding that when students are in the classroom, they weren’t required to wear masks as long as they adhered to 6 feet of social distancing.
Last June, the board voted unanimously to allow students and staff to go mask-free at the elementary school for the final two weeks of the 2020-21 school year. Masks still had to be worn when on the school buses since Madison doesn’t own the buses.
“You have to stay in accordance with whatever the company has for rules,” Brooks said in June. “Once you’re off the bus and on school grounds, you can remove your mask if you choose to.”
In the newest re-entry plan, face masks are defined. “Face masks have two different important purposes,” the plan states. “They are used to protect the person wearing the face mask and prevent the spread of COVID-19 from the person wearing the face mask to others. They should be made of multiple layers of tightly woven breathable fabric. It should be worn over the nose and mouth and should fit snugly with no gaps. They should not be worn when wet or dirty. Masks with exhalation valves or vents are not permitted.”
The plan adds: “According to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services School Toolkit, face masks are recommended for anybody who desires maximal protection for themselves or others, including people who have not been fully vaccinated; have a weakened immune system that makes them more susceptible to COVID-19, even after vaccination; and wants to protect a household member who may be medically vulnerable or unvaccinated (i.e., to prevent the person wearing the face mask from picking up COVID-19 and bringing it home.”
On page 14 of the plan, the team outlines that masks will be optional both indoors and outside.
“Based on school community survey results and guidance from the DHHS, the use of a face mask will be optional indoors and outdoors with some exceptions. Staff will not monitor or enforce parental mask-wearing preferences unless mask-wearing is medically necessary and documented by a physician.”
The plan lists these exceptions: “when necessary due to COVID-19 exposure; riding a bus due to federal mandates; and when entering the health clinic as determined.”
The recently adopted SAU 9 Re-Entry Plan uses a color chart for operating conditions. In the green operating conditions, masks will be optional. Under yellow, masking will be based on current indicators and state and federal guidelines. If a school reaches red, masks will be required at all times.
Madison does not have such a chart but will rely on Whaland and Woodward to make a masking decision should cases rise in town.
“The principal and superintendent will evaluate where we are at,” Curran said. “We’re all working pretty hard to stay with the plan we have. If conditions change and the board needs to hold a special meeting we will.”
Classrooms will be set up with the goal of six feet of separation at a minimum.
The plan also asks parents to keep an eye on the health of the child.
“Every morning it is expected that parents will take their child’s temperature and assess for any of the following conditions: fever (100 degrees Fahrenheit or greater) or repeated shaking with chills; cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; fatigue; muscle or body aches; headache; loss of taste or smell; sore throat; congestion or running nose; nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; close contact with a person who is lab-confirmed to have COVID-19; someone in your household has been lab-confirmed to have COVID-19; traveled internationally or on a cruise ship in the prior 14 days; and tested positive for COVID-19.”
