MADISON — Selectmen on Tuesday decided to form a committee to examine the idea of reforming a multi-town recreation department at the request of a selectmen's candidate.
At the polls March 8, John Arruda, who had prior selectmen's experience, narrowly edged newcomer Adam Price 291-279.
On Tuesday, the first time the board met since the election, Price met with selectmen to see if they would be interested in forming a town recreation program. This was something Price had campaigned on.
At town meeting March 12, Price argued successfully for a $20,000 addition to the parks and rec budget which would be aimed at forming a collaborative recreation department with another town.
"I think the only option that we have at this point with the student body population being as low as it is, we can't necessarily afford or make sense of hiring a full time rec director," said Price at town meeting. "I think collaborating with Tamworth or Conway would be the number one option for everybody to keep costs down."
Price said Madison children don't have access to soccer, basketball, or softball programs. The only program they have is Cal Ripken baseball.
Nicole Nordlund agreed and said swim lessons should be added too.
Asked by the Sun Wednesday about enrollment numbers, Price said Madison has about 130 students but in the past the town had 250.
Price's amendment passed by a show of hands. Then Price on Tuesday followed up with selectmen and said a town rec committee could come up to a solution to the lack of rec issue. Proce explained that Madison Elementary School ran rec programs in the past but can no longer do so because of regulations.
Arruda agreed that a rec committee should be formed and said he would volunteer for it. In his opinion it could consist of between three and five people. The committee, he said, would come up with a plan for the $20,000 then present it to the board of selectmen.
At Tuesday's meeting, Price added it might also be possible to collaborate with Freedom and that such a rec program could also have programs for adults too. Price said $20,000 was just intended to get "the ball rolling" and would not be enough to form a rec program.
"I'm not gonna stand up a town meeting and ask for $150,000 and just watch everybody's jaws drop," said Price who later said that fund raising is possible.
Police Chief Bob King, who lives in Freedom, said he would also volunteer and offered to approach Freedom Selectmen about the idea. He said it might be a good idea to have a representative from Freedom if Freedom is asked to participate.
" I have plenty of time" said King of volunteering for this committee.
Anyone who is interested in joining the committee may contact town Linda Shackford at office@madison-nh.org.
