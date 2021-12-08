MADISON — Madison Planning Board members got an earful last week from residents who complained that short-term rentals are destroying their neighborhood. Meanwhile, the planners said they won't bring an article regulating STRs to voters in March.
On Dec. 1, the planning board held a public hearing on a petitioned warrant article from STR critics Nick Borelli and Kathy Koziel. This article is modeled off of the city of Portsmouth's ordinance as Portsmouth defeated an STR owner at the state Supreme Court level a few years ago.
Borelli and Koziel's proposed definition of dwelling unit would prohibit "transient occupancies" such as hotels, motels ... or similar short-term lodging accommodations to paying guests for as little as one night."
Borelli, of Edelweiss, said STRs are basically hotels and have been disrupting his neighborhood with noise and traffic.
"I built my home on a quiet dead-end street in a residential district that is now like being on Route 16 in Conway with commercial activity all around me," he said.
"This would protect the town from the specter of endless litigation, as this definition has already been upheld in the high Supreme Court of New Hampshire," he said.
Resident Paul McKenna complained that a short-term rental next-door to his house has been advertised as dog friendly. Now, the guests leave for the day and their dogs are constantly barking.
He said STR guests have even blocked his driveway. "They put a toilet in the middle of the road and shot off fireworks at all hours," he added.
Nordel Gagnon, who lives near Pea Porrridge Pond, said his neighborhood has several STRs and some are better than others. But in general STRs degrade the community, he said.
He along with others said they just want to enjoy their homes without all the chaos of constant transient renters.
"I agree with these folks about having a nice peaceful summer afternoon or morning or evening in your home without M-80s, profanity, strippers, multiple cars pulling in at 10 p.m. screaming and yelling," said Gagnon.
"And then when when Sunday evening comes, it's like they're gone. Oh, it's wonderful."
Not everyone opposed short-term rentals. Mark Faunce of Goe Hill Road said he has rented part of his home short-term. He said issues with problem guests should he a police issue, not a planning board issue.
Shawn Bergeron, who has been volunteering to help the planing board write STR regulations, said perhaps Borelli had a point about prohibiting STRs in some districts.
The planning board also took input on their STR definition. The petitioned warrant article and the definition will likely go to voters in March.
Selectmen are proposing to ask voters if they want to regulate STRs.
The planning board had also drafted an ordinance that would have allowed STRs by special exception, but it was not properly noticed for Dec. 1. So board members voted not to bring that ordinance forward this year.
The planning board will likely offer the following definitions for short-term rentals and dwelling unit.
"Short-term rentals means a non-owner-occupied residential dwelling unit where transient lodging with sleeping accommodations for fewer than 16 occupants is provided for compensation for stays of any duration between one and 30 consecutive nights, and where the dwelling unit would normally be considered a residential living unit not associated with a regulated commercial activity such as but not limited to hotels, motels or bed-and-breakfasts."
A dwelling unit constitute "one or more rooms arranged, designed, or used for non transient rental purposes with independent sanitary and cooking facilities."
The definitions proposed by the planning board will likely appear on the warrant.
The planning board needs to have another meeting to determine whether or not they support the petitioned article. This will likely be discussed at the January meeting.
