MADISON — The planning board tonight will hold a public hearing on a proposed ordinance to legalize short-term rentals in town. The ordinance may be voted on in March.
Voters last March passed the planning board’s Article 6, which said a dwelling unit can’t be used for transients and which town officials said effectively banned STRs. Since then, the planning board has worked to get an article on the warrant next year to legalize and regulate STRs.
Tonight's public hearing will take place at Madison Town Hall starting at 7 p.m. A copy of the proposed ordinance can be found at tinyurl.com/yc795kwd.
If passed at the polls next year, the ordinance would define short-term rentals and allow them in all zoning districts without site plan review but a special exception from the Zoning Board of Adjustment would be required.
The proposed ordinance defines short-term rentals this way: "A non-esidential dwelling unit where lodging with sleeping accommodations is provided for compensation for less than 185 consecutive days."
The ZBA would grant the special exception if two criteria and several conditions and requirements are met.
As for criteria, the first is that the short-term rental must not create a nuisance to the neighborhood and "will not substantially impact the value of abutting properties." The second criteria is the STR must not create a traffic or safety hazard.
The proposed ordinance also would require the following:
• The owner to provide the name of an instate contact person to accept service of process and two individuals or management companies that can be contacted and act on behalf of the owner.
• Pass a life safety inspection by the Madison Fire Department prior to approval and every two years thereafter.
• The owner must provide proof of a current NH Rooms and Meals Tax license owner.
• The maximum occupancy that an STR may be advertised to accommodate is two people per bedroom plus two more people.
• There must be room enough for 1.5 vehicles per bedroom.
A reader might notice that the draft doesn't say anything about enforcement. At the previous planning board meeting on Oct. 5, planning board member Charlie Allen stressed that planning board attorney Laura Spector-Morgan was still researching ways that an ordinance can be enforced. Planning board members agreed to hold off on discussing the issue further until Spector Morgan finishes her work. Planning board members hope she will be done by today.
On Tuesday, the Sun asked Planning Board Chairman Marc Ohlson what would happen if the proposed ordinance passes and someone rented without getting a special exception or violated the terms of their special exception. He said existing state law already allows for enforcement of zoning violations.
"Both would be zoning violations," said Ohlson, adding enforcement is up to selectmen.
Selectmen's chair Josh Shackford, who is also the selectmen's representative to the planning board, attended the Oct. 5 meeting. Bad STR owners could be fined at $275 per day but the town would be "lucky" to have a court award it, said Shackford adding based on legal opinions he heard fines are an "idle threat."
The Sun reached out to Mt. Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals President David Cavanaugh for comment Tuesday.
"The MWVARVR appreciates the Planning Board's attempt to regulate vacation rentals, instead of trying to ban them as a commercial use in a residential zone... Members of our association are working with the Madison Planning Board to propose reasonable regulations that would keep both sides out of court. But, these proposed zoning changes have multiple requirements that would be illegal for Madison to enforce, based on current N.H. state law. That is why we supported SB 249, which would have given the towns the right to regulate and collect fees." said Cavanaugh. "At this time we believe Madison would be better served to focus on quality of life issues like noise and parking that benefit renters and locals alike. Even if this zoning were to pass, all existing vacation rentals in Madison would be grandfathered forever. These would create a two-tiered housing stock where some homes could be rented under prior regulations, and others could only rent under a special exemption and adhering to some of the proposed zoning rules.”
