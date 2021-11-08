MADISON — The planning board announced last week they are looking at proposing regulations to allow short-term rentals by special exception.
The board held a public hearing on zoning definitions on Nov. 10 at Madison Elementary. Discussed were the definition of "short-term rental" and "dwelling unit." The definitions may be voted at the polls in March.
The definition says, "Short-term rentals means a non-owner-occupied residential dwelling unit where a transient lodging with sleeping accommodations for fewer than 16 occupants is provided for compensation for stays of any duration between one and 30 consecutive nights; and where the dwelling unit would normally be considered a residential living unit not associated with a regulated commercial activity such as but not limited to hotels, motels or bed-and-breakfasts."
That language was drafted over the summer by Madison resident Shawn Bergeron.
The planning board proposes to define "dwelling unit" as "one or more rooms arranged designed or used for non transient residential purposes with independent sanitary and cooking facilities."
Resident Kathy Koziell, an outspoken critic of STRs in residential areas, asked the board to clarify what it is proposing.
Chairman Marc Ohlson replied: "If you want to build a house, it's a dwelling unit, it's for non-transient use. If you want to turn it into an STR, you're going to have to go to the zoning board of adjustment and get a special exception."
Ohlson explained that the board received guidance from their legal counsel Laura Spector-Morgan of Mitchell Municipal Group in Concord.
Spector-Morgan came up with the dwelling unit definition and said that any existing STRs would be grandfathered in.
Ohlson also explained their next steps. "What we hope to do between now and Dec. 1 is essentially take Shawn's work that we spoke of in August and present that as a special exception. So, a special exception, by definition, is a specific permitted land use that may be allowed when zoning ordinance criteria and conditions are met."
Between now and Dec. 1, the board will be drafting the criteria and conditions for the special exception. Bergeron has also drafted criteria that the board could use.
STR owner Doug Melder asked how one would go about making sure their STR is grandfathered in, and Ohlson replied, "We haven't got that far."
Some attendees thought the maximum number of people allowed in the STR, proposed at 16, was way too high.
But planning board member Charlie Allen said that in draft regulations, the rate of occupancy would be two people per bedroom. So, if there were two bedrooms, four people would be allowed.
Resident Nicole Nordlund said short-term rentals help the local economy by bringing tourists and providing jobs for maintenance workers like plow drivers. She said Conway's attempt at shutting down short-term rentals will lower the amount of rooms and meals tax revenue the state collects.
One man who didn't identify himself said that he thinks the prevalence of short-term rentals has made homes unaffordable.
Longtime town moderator George Epstein said that many voters don't understand zoning amendments and ask him to explain it — something poll workers should be doing. He suggested the planners ask voters for a resolution at town meeting, where the issue can be discussed; then they could bring a zoning ballot question in the future.
Epstein also questioned whether Spector's opinion that STRs being grandfathered in would stand up in court.
Bergeron said selectmen are planning a ballot question asking voters if they wish to regulate short-term rentals. If yes, selectmen would draft regulations to be voted on next year. Currently, the planning board is forging ahead on its own. Bergeron said this could lead to a "mess" in March if the planning board or selectmen don't yield.
But Olhson, who didn't seem keen on the selectmen's poll idea, said the planning board and selectmen are independent and can do what they will.
"The town is a strange creature because we are all elected and don't report to the board of selectmen, and the board of selectmen are all elected and don't report us, and the ZBA is a whole another creature, all to itself," said Ohlson.
