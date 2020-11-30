MADISON — Authorities on Monday were still investigating a fire that destroyed a trailer last Friday evening.
Madison Fire Chief Richard Clark said the trailer was parked at a residence located at 216 Boulder Road, which is across from the transfer station. The fire was reported about 5:15 p.m. Friday. It took several hours to fully extinguish the blaze, which Clark said, "was fully involved when we arrived."
Madison and Conway Village Fire Department responded as did Madison Police. Freedom and Tamworth Fire Departments were asked for assistance initially but that was canceled because they weren't needed.
The owner of the residence, Andria Norcross, told the Sun she had let a man named Jeffrey Sampson park his trailer on her land. She said Sampson had moved out about two weeks earlier and that his girlfriend had removed his belongings.
Sampson told the Sun he knew Norcross through a friend. He said he was in the process of moving, "but almost all my stuff I owned was in there."
He said he currently has "only two pairs of pants and shirt to my name and my dog food and his bed," said Sampson who said he had taken a new job cooking at a corner store in Limerick, Maine.
"Just started a new job and don't get paid for another week so just freaking out a lil bit," he told the Sun via Facebook Messenger.
Sampson said he will be staying at a friend's house in Wakefield. He said his girlfriend and her 6-year-old son, whom he declined to name, had lived in the trailer but had moved in with her father a few weeks ago.
Sampson said he and his girlfriend had been trying to get an apartment because they have "a baby on the way."
Neither Norcross nor Sampson knew what started the fire, but Sampson believes there is "something fishy" about it.
Of Sampson, Norcross said, "I allowed him to park it there to get his life together. He never paid to live at my residence other than the internet bill. He does not need any form of help as he had moved out almost two weeks prior and had his girlfriend get all his belongings. Other than that, I do not have any comment on the situation."
According to Clark, the trailer had been there three or four years.
"There is a question of how long it's actually been vacated," said Clark. "There's some conflicts I guess with the owner of when he was in there last."
Clark said the cause of the fire is under investigation. The New Hampshire Fire Marshal is involved in the investigation, and Madison police have assisted, Clark said.
Asked how many people were displaced by the fire, Clark said nobody because there wasn't anyone living there for at least a week.
"There's just a lot of questions we haven't gotten answered," said Clark.
Sampson has created a GoFundMe account called "My home burnt." He seeks $500.
"My camper burnt down on a friend's property I was staying on, was in the process of moving because I got a new job but most of my belongings were in there and most of my clothes so I'm just trying to raise a little cash for dog food and clothes because don't get paid for another week. I hate asking but any little bit will help, thank u guys so much," said Sampson.
His GO Fund Me page can be found here: tinyurl.com/y6xj6y2m
