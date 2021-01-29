MADISON — Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order on Jan. 22 allowing towns leeway in planning their annual town and school district meetings, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Madison had planned to hold the deliberative portion of its town and school meetings via Zoom this coming Monday and Friday, respectively, but both were canceled and are being rescheduled.
“We just adjourned an emergency meeting where in we decided to delay the Deliberative Session for the School to as late as possible in April to permit the ballot voting to line up with the Town Election, which was delayed on Tuesday from March 9 to May 11,” Michael Brooks, who serves on the Madison School Board and is also the town clerk/tax collector for Madison, shared in an email Thursday night.
He added, “Both of the sessions next week are postponed and a new date will be noticed as soon as we have it.”
According to the Madison Elementary School website, “On Jan. 26, the board of Selectmen, in consultation with the moderator, decided to delay town meeting and the municipal election to May 11 and May 15, as permitted by the Governor’s Executive Order #83.
“On Jan. 28, the Madison School Board met for an emergency meeting to discuss postponing the school deliberative session and related voting to align with the town and avoid the need for two separate election processes. The Board voted to postpone the deliberative session, previously scheduled for Feb. 1 and 5 to a date to be determined, as late as possible in April to be determine after consultation with district counsel. In accordance with this decision, school voting will take place the same time as the town voting on May 11. All sessions are planned to be in-person following all COVID-19 related protocols remaining in place at that time.”
