BROWNFIELD, Maine — Newbury Medal-winning author Lois Lowry will headline the sixth annual Evening with Maine Authors at Stone Mountain Arts Center on Friday from 5-9 p.m.
The event is a benefit for Camp Susan Curtis in Stoneham, Maine, which provides two weeks of summer camp programs to about 500 qualifying low-income children from ages 8-18.
“It is our strong belief that the future of every Maine child has value and promise,” said Executive Director Kathryn Pierce. “We know that access to opportunity and positive adult role models are powerful forces in enabling children to realize their value and promise. This is what we do at Camp Susan Curtis — we unlock the potential of Maine children with few economic resources — and the support that Evening with Maine Authors provides is critical in helping us do this.”
The evening begins with a cocktail hour in the Queen Post barn, followed by a buffet dinner in the Maine Concert Hall. After dinner, a former Camp Susan Curtis camper will share reflections about their transformative experience, followed by readings by Lowry and concluding with a Q&A moderated by Caitlin Shetterly.
It is the first time the event has been held since 2019, and Lowry is delighted.
“It’s such a wonderful thing they are raising money for,” said the author of such iconic classics as “The Giver” and “Number the Stars,” who has a summer home in Bridgton, Maine, and last appeared on the Maine Authors stage in 2017.
A last-minute replacement for Pulitzer-winner Richard Russo, who had a family emergency, Lowry said, “I’m happy to fill in. I hope people won’t be too disappointed.”
Lowry is the author of 50 books, and while many fall in the young-adult genre, they appeal to readers of all ages. Her books range from fantasy/science fiction to historical fiction to autobiographical fiction to memoir.
Lowry said she doesn’t set out to write young adult novels, but to tell stories.
Among her most famous books are “The Giver,” a novel set in a dystopian future, and “Number the Stars,” set in Europe during World War II, both of which won Newbury Medals for distinguished contributions to children’s literature.
On Friday, Lowry will read from her new book, “On the Horizon,” which deals with the bombings of Pearl Harbor and Hiroshima during World War II.
“It’s a book that’s very personal to me,” she said, having been born in Honolulu and living in Japan, where her father was stationed after the war. “I have a connection to those events and the people affected by them,” she said.
Lowry said “On the Horizon” is “very short, about 80 pages long, and it’s written — people will cringe at this, but they shouldn’t — in verse.
“It doesn’t have a plot beyond how we as human beings are connected to each other,” she said.
The inspiration came from trying to resurrect the home movies her father took and put them on VHS. “There’s one where I’m playing with a shovel on the beach at Waikiki with my grandmother and in the background on the horizon is a hazy silhoutte,” she said.
She showed a friend the clip, who said, “That’s the Arizona on the horizon.”
Lowry said: “The Arizona was sunk at Pearl Harbor; there were 1,100 young men who died. And this ship moving across the horizon with all those doomed men triggered something in me,” she said. “I wanted to deal with it somehow.”
She looked up the Arizona, found the names of all the crew members and learned all that was available about their lives.
“I selected a few of those,” she said, and set about telling their stories.
“Each one has a page, written as a poem,” she said.
She went through a similar process to tell stories about Hiroshima.
One focuses on a 3-year-old boy, Shinichi Tetsutani, who died in the blast. “He was outside riding his tricycle. His parents buried him and his tricycle in the garden that evening.” Years later, they moved the body to the family plot, giving the tricycle to a museum, which Lowry visited. “I wept when I saw it,” she said.
The book contains illustrations to accompany each story, but on Friday, Lowry plans to show photographs not published in the book that inspired her work.
The book, categorized as non-fiction for ages 10 and up or for all ages, was published in 2020; a book tour was canceled due to the pandemic, but the book has been well-received.
“It certainly has found an audience of all ages,” Lowry said, adding she has heard from adult readers who were moved by it.
At age 85, Lowry is happy to still be writing. “I don’t have to retire as long as my brain is intact,” she said.
“I have trouble getting up when I’ve been working in the garden, but my brain is still intact. I have two books under contract and not yet published,” she added.
Shetterly, a former Camp Susan Curtis staff member, will moderate the question-and- answer session following Lowry’s reading.
She is the author of “Modified,” “Made for You and Me: Going West, Going Broke, Finding Home” and the bestselling “Fault Lines: Stories of Divorce.” Her debut novel “Pete & Alice in Maine,” set during COVID about a New York City couple who comes to Maine with their two daughters, will be published by Harper Books in 2023.
Presenting sponsor for Evening with Maine Authors is Great Northern Docks of Naples. Sponsors are Norway Savings Bank, Hancock Lumber, Kezar Lake Realty, Main Eco Homes, Howell Laboratories and the Hayes Family of Bridgton.
Tickets and info are available at maineauthors6.eventbrite.com, as well as at the Charlotte Hobbs Library in Lovell, Maine, and Bridgton Books in Bridgton, Maine. For more information about Camp Susan Curtis, go to susancurtis.org.
