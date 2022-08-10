BROWNFIELD, Maine — Newbury Medal-winning author Lois Lowry will headline the sixth annual Evening with Maine Authors at Stone Mountain Arts Center on Friday from 5-9 p.m.

The event is a benefit for Camp Susan Curtis in Stoneham, Maine, which provides two weeks of summer camp programs to about 500 qualifying low-income children from ages 8-18.

