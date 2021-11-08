LOVELL, Maine — A public meeting will be held on Nov. 15, at the Lovell Town Hall from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. to share results from the recent community survey that collected information and opinions on quality of life and direction for town planning from all citizens.
Residents who have an interest in the long-term development and direction of the town of Lovell should take this opportunity to participate in the project and to make their voice heard.
In 2020, Lovell began the process of updating its Comprehensive Plan, a strategic document last published almost 30 years ago. The Comprehensive Plan takes stock of town facilities and resources and provides direction to town leaders on ordinance development and revision, planning needs, and management and regulation to respond to future challenges.
Beginning in the fall of 2020, a committee of five, including Planning Board members and community volunteers, have met to assess the town's current population, economic and housing status, compare it to the past and determine the need for updates, change, and strategies for the future. The survey is one tool to provide community input.
A representative from the Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission and the Comprehensive Plan committee members will lead the discussion. A short presentation will be followed by an open question and answer session to discuss the results and the process for the Comprehensive Plan.
The project will take a year or longer. Going forward, there will be additional opportunities for committee interviews with Lovell's citizens, requests for more input from interested groups and individuals, and further presentations on the progress of the project.
The success and value of the plan relies on citizen input.
